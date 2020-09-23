5 Simple Yet Effective Steps To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

A 'Fruit fly' which is also known as 'Drosophila melanogaster' is a species which is found infesting fruit or hovering around fermented residues of vegetable plots, breweries or fruit orchards. The main issue with these insects is, they can lay up to 500 eggs in a single time and thus spread their species rapidly.

Identification Marks Of Fruit Flies…



We have listed the top characteristics of the 'Fruit Flies', thus once can easily identify these insects keeping these points in mind…

• Fruit flies are 3mm in length.

• They will be seen in yellow-brown or mottled in colour.

• Coming to the eyes of these insects, they appear bright red.

• Fruit flies' abdomen hangs down in flight and that too slowly.

• Finally, these fruit flies are tender to hover.

A Few Interesting Facts Of Fruit Flies:



• An adult 'Fruit Fly' gets developed in 7-30 days period.

• The lifetime of an adult 'Fruit Fly' is 2-9 weeks.

• They live in ideal temperature and complete their development cycle in less than a week.

• Finally, speaking about their breeding, they can breed in rotten fruits, uncleaned drains and unwashed utensils.

Well, if you find any 'Fruit Fly' in your home, you need to take immediate action to stop them from breeding. Follow these steps and get rid of these flies:



Moisture Control



Wet atmosphere attracts these insects thus, if you have any leaky taps or blocked drains, then clear the problems and see to that your house is always dry.

Food Storage



Generally, we place the fruits on dining tables without covering. But to get rid of fruit flies, one needs to cover the food items and fruits with a mesh and also place the leftovers in the refrigerator to rule out food contamination.

Hygiene



Hygiene always plays an important role in keeping us safe. Thus, keep your homes clean and especially when we speak about kitchen sinks, dining tables or trash bins, they need to clean daily to avoid these fruit flies.

Mesh Doors To The Windows



Firstly, we all need to cover the entry points of our house… Be it windows, doors or any exhaust fan holes, covering them with a thin mesh will help your house be away from any kind of insects.

Pest Control



If the problem is heavy, then going with pest control spray is a good way of getting rid of the small insects. Be it cockroaches, fruit flies or normal flies, pest control spray keeps them away from the house.

So, follow these simple tips and get rid of 'Fruit Flies' from your home…

