Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
76th Republic Day of India: Celebrating Heritage and Progress on January 26, 2025
India commemorates its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'
India observes Republic Day every January 26 to mark the adoption of its Constitution in 1950. This year marks the 76th Republic Day. The celebrations include a grand parade in New Delhi, showcasing India's cultural and military strength. The theme for 2025, 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' highlights the nation's progress and cultural heritage.
Historical Significance of Republic Day
While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, January 26 holds immense historical value. On this day in 1950, the nation adopted its Constitution, officially becoming a Sovereign Democratic Republic. The first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, hoisted the national flag, symbolizing the country's transformation into a republic.
Honouring Democratic Values
Republic Day celebrates India’s commitment to justice, liberty, and equality. The day is observed as a national holiday to reflect on these principles and the nation’s progress since becoming a republic.
The Grand Parade in New Delhi
The Republic Day parade in New Delhi is the centerpiece of the celebrations. Held at Kartavya Path, the President of India hoists the national flag, followed by military displays, cultural presentations, and vibrant tableaux. Various states, Union Territories, and ministries contribute to this elaborate showcase of India’s unity and diversity.
The Theme for Republic Day 2025: 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'
This year’s theme, 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' reflects India’s rich heritage and strides toward a promising future. Fifteen states and Union Territories, including Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tripura, will present tableaux on this theme. Eleven central ministries and departments will also participate in the parade. States and UTs not included in the main parade will exhibit their tableaux during the Bharat Parv event at the Red Fort from January 26–31.
Chief Guest: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto
Indonesia’s President, Prabowo Subianto, is the chief guest for Republic Day 2025. His visit strengthens India-Indonesia ties, particularly in defence and maritime security. The partnership reflects growing strategic cooperation, bolstered by agreements such as the 'Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.'
Republic Day Celebrations Nationwide
Across India, Republic Day is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and patriotic events in schools, government offices, and public spaces. The day emphasizes citizens' role in upholding the values of the Constitution.
Recognizing Excellence and Bravery
On Republic Day, the President of India confers military awards like the Paramvir Chakra and Vir Chakra to honor the bravery of soldiers. Additionally, the Padma Awards recognize civilians for their contributions to various fields, adding prestige to the day.
Republic Day 2025 serves as a reminder of India’s rich heritage, democratic values, and aspirations for a progressive future.