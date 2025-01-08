76th Republic Day of India: Celebrating Heritage and Progress on January 26, 2025

India observes Republic Day every January 26 to mark the adoption of its Constitution in 1950. This year marks the 76th Republic Day. The celebrations include a grand parade in New Delhi, showcasing India's cultural and military strength. The theme for 2025, 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' highlights the nation's progress and cultural heritage.

Historical Significance of Republic Day

While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, January 26 holds immense historical value. On this day in 1950, the nation adopted its Constitution, officially becoming a Sovereign Democratic Republic. The first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, hoisted the national flag, symbolizing the country's transformation into a republic.

Honouring Democratic Values

Republic Day celebrates India’s commitment to justice, liberty, and equality. The day is observed as a national holiday to reflect on these principles and the nation’s progress since becoming a republic.

The Grand Parade in New Delhi

The Republic Day parade in New Delhi is the centerpiece of the celebrations. Held at Kartavya Path, the President of India hoists the national flag, followed by military displays, cultural presentations, and vibrant tableaux. Various states, Union Territories, and ministries contribute to this elaborate showcase of India’s unity and diversity.

The Theme for Republic Day 2025: 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'

This year’s theme, 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' reflects India’s rich heritage and strides toward a promising future. Fifteen states and Union Territories, including Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tripura, will present tableaux on this theme. Eleven central ministries and departments will also participate in the parade. States and UTs not included in the main parade will exhibit their tableaux during the Bharat Parv event at the Red Fort from January 26–31.

Chief Guest: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia’s President, Prabowo Subianto, is the chief guest for Republic Day 2025. His visit strengthens India-Indonesia ties, particularly in defence and maritime security. The partnership reflects growing strategic cooperation, bolstered by agreements such as the 'Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.'

Republic Day Celebrations Nationwide

Across India, Republic Day is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and patriotic events in schools, government offices, and public spaces. The day emphasizes citizens' role in upholding the values of the Constitution.

Recognizing Excellence and Bravery

On Republic Day, the President of India confers military awards like the Paramvir Chakra and Vir Chakra to honor the bravery of soldiers. Additionally, the Padma Awards recognize civilians for their contributions to various fields, adding prestige to the day.

Republic Day 2025 serves as a reminder of India’s rich heritage, democratic values, and aspirations for a progressive future.