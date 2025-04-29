Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Puja Timings & Gold Buying Details

Hindu communities across India will observe Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday, April 30, marking the third day of the bright half of Vaishakha month. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya tithi begins at 5:31 p.m. on April 29 and concludes at 2:12 p.m. on April 30.

Puja ceremonies are scheduled from 5:41 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. on April 30. This year’s Akshaya Tritiya coincides with Rohini nakshatra, a combination many calendars note as significant under Vishnu’s preservation aspect and the birth anniversary of Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu.

Gold merchants report a surge in inquiries ahead of the festival as devotees target “Akshaya Tritiya 2025” for bullion and jewellery purchases. Buyers operate under the belief that gold acquired on this date will maintain or increase in market value, aligning with the term “Akshaya,” which signifies nondepletion.

Business establishments, new homes and farms often open on Akshaya Tritiya, with owners invoking the day’s timing to register ventures. Griha-pravesh (house-entry) rituals and seed-sowing activities frequently take place, tapping into the calendar’s prescribed muhurats for inaugural events.

Charitable acts form another strand of observance. Temple trusts and individual families set up community kitchens or distribute essentials to underprivileged groups, linking the festival’s timing to acts of giving.

Retailer associations in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have published gold-rate alerts tied to Akshaya Tritiya. Analysts suggest tracking local rates for “gold price today” and comparing with international benchmarks, as cross-border demand may influence domestic premiums.

Auspicious “Choghadiya” slots overlap the Tritiya puja window. On April 29, the evening Labha segment runs from 8:16 p.m. to 9:37 p.m., followed by night-time Amrita and Chara periods. On April 30, morning Shubha and Labha phases cover periods between 5:41 a.m. and 12:18 p.m.

Market watchers note that gold prices have climbed nearly 30 per cent since last year’s Akshaya Tritiya, prompting both early buyers and those awaiting festival deals.

Observers say Akshaya Tritiya continues to drive seasonal demand in India’s bullion segment. With digital platforms offering “buy gold online” options, organizers advise selecting secure payment channels and checking muhurat-aligned delivery schedules.