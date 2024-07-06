Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Dazzle in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Couture at Sangeet Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant stole the spotlight at their sangeet ceremony, gracing the event in stunning custom couture by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

A Night of Indian Regal Glam

The sangeet ceremony was a luminous night filled with song, dance, and a regal dress code. Both Anant and Radhika embodied the theme of Indian Regal Glam with their exquisite outfits.

Anant Ambani's Regal Bandhgala

Styled by the acclaimed Shaleena Nathani, Anant Ambani wore a midnight blue bandhgala, adorned with intricate floral embroidery. The couturiers enhanced the classic attire with real gold zari, kasab, and sequin embroidery, reminiscent of a Persian garden. Anant's ensemble was further accentuated with an animal motif brooch, reflecting his passion for his venture, Vantara.

Radhika Merchant's Chandelier-Inspired Lehenga

Radhika Merchant looked ethereal in a shimmery lehenga set, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The outfit, inspired by a chandelier, featured an off-shoulder crystal blouse and a multi-panelled lehenga skirt, both adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals. The light tissue skirt showcased a palette of pastel hues, hand-embroidered with dazzling crystals, and was complemented by a green embellished dupatta. Radhika's star-like sparkle during the media photocall added to the night's glamour.

Celebration of Indian Craftsmanship

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's signature craftsmanship was evident in the couple's outfits, celebrating Indian artisanship. The designers' meticulous attention to detail was showcased through the use of real gold in Anant's attire and the intricate Swarovski crystal embroidery in Radhika's ensemble.

A Star-Studded Affair

The couple's sangeet ceremony was attended by a host of celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, Arjun Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Shanaya Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shreyas Iyer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Javed Jaffery, Meezan Jaffery, Neha Sharma, Nimrat Kaur, Karishma Tanna, Navya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditya Roy Kapur, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kajal Agarwal. The event was a memorable night filled with joy and celebration, as the couple posed for photographs and greeted the paparazzi, adding to the festivity of their special day.