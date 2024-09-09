Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Date, Auspicious Timings, and Rituals

Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Anant Chaudas, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe. On this day, devotees honor Lord Anant, an incarnation of Vishnu, seeking his blessings for prosperity, protection, and relief from life's challenges.

Date and Significance of Anant Chaturdashi 2024

In 2024, Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on September 17. The festival occurs on the 14th day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This day is also marked by the Ganesha Visarjan, the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idols, concluding the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Rituals of Anant Chaturdashi

The word "Anant" translates to "eternal," while "Chaturdashi" signifies the fourteenth day. On this day, men observe a fast and tie a sacred thread known as the "Anant Sutra," which has 14 knots, on their arms. This thread represents a 14-year vow made to honour Lord Anant. The fast is observed for 14 consecutive years, seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for protection from adversity and to ensure the well-being of their families.

By performing these rituals, devotees express their devotion and perseverance, hoping to overcome past challenges and regain lost prosperity through divine blessings.

Mythological Origins of Anant Chaturdashi

The Pandavas and Lord Krishna's Advice

One of the most well-known stories associated with Anant Chaturdashi is found in the Mahabharata. The Pandavas, after losing their kingdom and wealth to the Kauravas in a game of dice, were exiled for 12 years. During this time, Yudhisthira, the eldest Pandava, sought guidance from Lord Krishna to recover their fortunes. Lord Krishna advised him to worship Lord Anant and observe a fast in his honor, promising that it would help them regain their lost kingdom and glory.

The Story of Sage Kaundinya and Sushila

Another legend tells the story of sage Kaundinya and his wife, Sushila. Sushila, the daughter of a Brahmin, learned about the significance of worshiping Lord Anant and tying a 14-knotted thread on her arm. When she shared this with her husband, Kaundinya initially dismissed the practice and threw the sacred thread into the fire. As a result, the couple lost all their wealth and fortune.

Realizing his mistake, Kaundinya undertook a severe penance to appease Lord Anant. After enduring great hardship, he was guided by a hermit to a cave, where Lord Vishnu appeared. The deity instructed Kaundinya to observe the Anant Chaturdashi fast for 14 years to regain his lost wealth. Following this vow, Kaundinya's fortunes were restored, and since then, the Anant Chaturdashi fast has been observed with deep reverence.

Anant Chaturdashi is a day of devotion and hope, where followers of Lord Vishnu seek divine blessings to overcome life's difficulties. The festival carries deep spiritual meaning, teaching perseverance, faith, and the importance of honouring one's vows. Through the rituals and fast, devotees believe they can rid themselves of past sins and invite prosperity and protection into their lives.