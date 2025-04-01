Arjun Rampal set to Ignite Hyderabad’s Nightlife at One Night Only

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s nightlife is about to get a thrilling boost as one8 Commune Hyderabad prepares to host its signature event, One Night Only, featuring none other than Arjun Rampal. On April 5th, from 9 PM onwards at 1st Floor, THE LOFT, one8 Commune, HITEC City, Hyderabad, the acclaimed actor will step into the role of DJ, delivering an electrifying sonic experience that promises to be a must-attend event for music lovers and partygoers.

Bringing his deep passion for music to the decks, Rampal will curate an eclectic mix of deep house, electronic beats, and unexpected drops, crafting an immersive and high-energy atmosphere. Set within the chic and vibrant ambiance of one8 Commune, the event will blend luxury, rhythm, and exclusivity, creating a memorable night like no other.

With limited entries and an exclusive crowd, One Night Only is more than just a party—it’s an unparalleled experience where music, energy, and star power collide. Hyderabad’s social scene is set for a landmark moment, making this event a definitive highlight for nightlife enthusiasts. Don't miss out on a night of pulsating beats, high-end vibes, and an unforgettable performance by DJ Arjun Rampal!