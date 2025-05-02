Beat the Summer Heat with These 10-Minute Refreshing Raita Recipes

As temperatures soar, it becomes essential to include cooling and hydrating foods in our diet. One such beloved summer staple is raita, a refreshing yogurt-based dish that not only helps regulate body heat but also promotes digestion. Light, easy to prepare, and packed with flavour, raita is a go-to accompaniment for many Indian meals during hot weather. Here are five delightful raita recipes you can prepare in just 10 minutes to stay fresh and energised.

1. Cucumber Raita – A Classic Summer Favorite

Simple and soothing, cucumber raita is a timeless summer favorite. Grate or finely chop fresh cucumber and mix it with well-whisked curd. Season with a pinch of black salt, white salt, roasted cumin powder, and a hint of black pepper. Top it off with mint leaves for an added cooling effect.

2. Beetroot Raita – Nutritious and Vibrant

Rich in iron and fiber, beetroot raita is both healthful and eye-catching. Grate beetroot and combine it with chilled yogurt. Sprinkle some salt, roasted cumin powder, and other preferred spices. This bright pink raita not only cools you down but also supports digestion.

3. Mint and Coriander Raita – Aromatic and Refreshing

This green, herb-packed raita bursts with flavor and freshness. Blend mint leaves, coriander, a green chili, and a bit of curd into a paste. Mix the paste into more whisked yogurt, add a touch of salt, and serve chilled. Perfect for boosting appetite and keeping cool.

4. Fruit Raita – A Sweet and Tangy Twist

Fruit raita is a delightful mix of sweet and savoury. Chop seasonal fruits such as apples, bananas, pomegranate seeds, and pineapple. Stir them into yogurt with a drizzle of honey and a pinch of black salt. It’s a wholesome and tasty treat that doubles as a light dessert.

5. Boondi Raita – Crispy Meets Creamy

Crunchy boondi soaked in smooth curd makes for an irresistible combo. Let the boondis soften in water before mixing them into chilled yogurt. Enhance the flavor with chaat masala, roasted cumin, and black salt. This raita pairs perfectly with parathas, biryani, or pulao.

These quick raita recipes not only bring relief from the sweltering heat but also add a delicious punch to your meals. With just a handful of ingredients and minimal prep time, you can enjoy a refreshing and healthy side dish any day this summer.