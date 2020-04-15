Chop Your Tresses And Give A New Look To Your Face

This is lockdown time… As the Coronavirus is spreading rapidly among the people, the Government decided to make people stay safe at home. But when it comes to glam part, we can manage face and hair with DIY methods.

But what about hairstyle???

Wanna give a new look to your face frame with a new haircut???

As parlours are shut down you need to wait for a month…

No need!!! We Hans India have come up with amazing haircut video straight from famous beauty blogger Farah Dhukai… She showed her fans how to go with a new haircut at home itself…

We have given a detailed explanation about this home-style haircut in the below write-up… Have a look!





In this post, Farah has clearly explained how to chop the tresses in a stylish way using a razor in a step-by-step manner.

Step 1

Start off with centered parted hair and then use two fingers as a guide and go down in a diagonal way to make a triangle section. Then you can create the zig-zag section with the ends of the comb exactly from the top/tip of the little triangle.

Step 2

Then wet your hair spritzing the water… Now hold the tresses in between your fingers and start chopping them with a razor. Keep in mind that hair gets shorter as it dries, so cut a little longer than where you want your bangs to sit when they're dry. Do the same thing on the other side as well…

Step 3

The Zig Zag part creates a more textured look… Next, you need to curl your tresses with the curler to own that modish look.

So my dear beautiful girls, you can happily chop your tresses and own this modish one in no time…

Follow Farah Dhukai and add a defined look to your face!!!