Chop Your Tresses And Give A New Look To Your Face
This is lockdown time… As the Coronavirus is spreading rapidly among the people, the Government decided to make people stay safe at home. But when it comes to glam part, we can manage face and hair with DIY methods.
But what about hairstyle???
Wanna give a new look to your face frame with a new haircut???
As parlours are shut down you need to wait for a month…
No need!!! We Hans India have come up with amazing haircut video straight from famous beauty blogger Farah Dhukai… She showed her fans how to go with a new haircut at home itself…
We have given a detailed explanation about this home-style haircut in the below write-up… Have a look!
..just use some cheapie face shaving razors and a zigzag part for the perfect cut every time. 1️⃣Step 1 - Create your section. Start with a middle part and then I use two fingers as a guide and go down in a diagonal on each side to create a triangle . 2️⃣Step 2- From the top/tip of the little triangle - create a zig zag part - this makes a big difference in how the hair will sit once your done . 3️⃣Step 3 - ALWAYS cut your hair while its WET when youre using a razor. Make sure your hair is wet evenly from root to tip. - Keep in mind that hair gets shorter as it dries, so cut a little longer than where you want your bangs to sit when theyre dry . 4️⃣Step 4 - Use a very light hand when using your razor.. Imagine youre cutting a diagonal line away from your face. I like to do small little dab motions to cut and I dont cut in one quick motion . 5️⃣Step 5 - Repeat on the other side - then bring all the hair forward and check to see if its fairly even and you havent missed any stragglers - THE BEST PART! it DOESNT have to be perfect!! because we created a zig zag part, you wont be able to tell if there are any mistakes. 🤓The Zig Zag part creates a more textured look so you can wear it in a middle part, or side part, and if you mess up (which you wont. believe in yourself and your dreams) you wont be able to tell and itll look beautiful! . 6️⃣Step 6 - Dry your bangs to how amazing you look . 💃🏽This is how I trim my over grown "bangs" in between haircuts to keep my face frame lookin geeeewd and not out of shape! I keep my "bangs" long, but you can go shorter with this method too! I like to use a face shaving razor because its cheap and does the job perfectly..DONT use body shaving razors (multiple blade) it'll DESTROY your hair and make it look like you have split ends👯 . ILYSM❤️give this video a likeeeeee help an aunty out! Tag a friend who could use a trim👇🏽👇🏽 . 🎵: @naomithewild - ICARUS . #farahdhukai #haircut #diyhaircut #diy
In this post, Farah has clearly explained how to chop the tresses in a stylish way using a razor in a step-by-step manner.
Step 1
Start off with centered parted hair and then use two fingers as a guide and go down in a diagonal way to make a triangle section. Then you can create the zig-zag section with the ends of the comb exactly from the top/tip of the little triangle.
Step 2
Then wet your hair spritzing the water… Now hold the tresses in between your fingers and start chopping them with a razor. Keep in mind that hair gets shorter as it dries, so cut a little longer than where you want your bangs to sit when they're dry. Do the same thing on the other side as well…
Step 3
The Zig Zag part creates a more textured look… Next, you need to curl your tresses with the curler to own that modish look.
So my dear beautiful girls, you can happily chop your tresses and own this modish one in no time…
Follow Farah Dhukai and add a defined look to your face!!!