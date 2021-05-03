Get your skin work from home ready

A perfect skincare regime may not be a confirmed ticket to perfect skin but a supple of water and few health consciousness activities can help you out. Your skin reflects a true image of your health on your healthy skin. Being an essential sense organ of our body, skin protects us from not only external weather but also harmful radiations of your laptop and mobile phones. Our skin plays a vital role in protecting your body, so it's important to take steps to promote skin health. Caring for your skin doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming, and can quickly become second nature, like eating your favourite food anytime anywhere.



Role of warm water

Warm water plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy shining skin. Use lukewarm water for drinking as it will help you in preventing yourself in this pandemic area as well as washing your face with lukewarm water, rejuvenises your skin cells and pores. Drink plenty of water.

Moisturising mild soap

Use mild soap which not too acidic or basic in nature can help your skin cells to heal from damage. Use soaps that include ingredients such as glycerine and lanolin.

Opt for soap instead of hand sanitizer

Sanitizers, not doubt are effective germs but simultaneously they are affecting your skin as well.

Get ease with exfoliating

Exfoliate your skin within few minutes, apply a good moisturizer and give gentle caress to your face. Exfoliating process sheds the dead skin cells of your skin and makes room for new cells in a month or so. Avoid using chemicals and opt for herbal moisturisers and products.

Prevent your skin from premature wrinkle

Constantly staring at the small screens of mobile phones and squinting to read the small font text can lead to wrinkles around the tech-neck area (tech-neck area includes area underneath the chin and around the neck) and vertical furrows between the brows. The quick solution to it is simple just close your after an hour or so for five minutes give them rest and space to breathe in. Apply dark circle removing cream underneath your eyes.

Sound sleep

Having sound sleep is a cure for many skin problems. Don't skip sleep and never forget to apply soft cream on your face before sleeping.

To conclude, take care of yourself holistically. Reduce screen-time as much as you can and just a few tips and tricks and you are glowing up with your happy and healthy skin.