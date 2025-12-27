World looking towards communism: CPI

Gadwal: The centenary foundation day of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the district headquarters in Gadwal on Friday. The programme was organized in front of the CPI district office, where the party flag was formally hoisted by CPI District Secretary B Anjaneyulu, who attended the event as the chief guest. The meeting was presided over by CPI District Executive Committee Member Upperu Krishna.

Addressing the gathering, Anjaneyulu stated that the capitalist system has outlived its relevance, as it was created to serve the interests of a few and has resulted in growing inequalities across the world.

He emphasized that, amid increasing economic disparities, people across the globe are looking towards communism as a viable alternative.

He explained that Karl Marx had provided the ideological alternative to capitalism and that Marxist theory continues to guide humanity towards liberation from exploitation. He observed that capitalism is increasingly plunging into crisis and that workers, youth, and oppressed sections worldwide are turning towards the red flag in search of justice and equality. Anjaneyulu highlighted that December 26 marks the completion of 100 years since the formation of the Communist Party of India.

He said the CPI has played a crucial role in India’s democratic movement, with its goals centered on a national democratic revolution, socialism, social justice, secularism, and the protection of democracy. He recalled the significant sacrifices made by CPI leaders and cadres during the freedom struggle, noting that the party has a proud history of producing numerous martyrs.

He further stated that the CPI fought for the slogan “land to the tiller” and struggled to distribute land to the landless poor, resulting in the redistribution of lakhs of acres to impoverished families. Referring to the historic armed peasant struggle against the autocratic Nizam rule, he said the CPI played a leading role in liberating thousands of villages. He added that the party continues to intensify united struggles of Left parties and strives to bring together secular and democratic forces to safeguard democracy.

Stressing that no ideology or system other than communism truly treats all people as equals or works for the survival of humanity, Anjaneyulu asserted that communism is the only path toward equality and human dignity.

On the occasion of the CPI centenary celebrations, he called upon party cadres and the public to work harder towards dismantling the capitalist system that serves narrow interests and to advance the struggle for a society based on equality and justice.

During the programme, slogans were raised against the anti-people policies being pursued by the ruling authorities.

Several CPI and mass organization leaders participated in the event, including District Executive Committee Member Ashanna Ranganna, Mandal Secretary Kasim, Mandal Assistant Secretary Venkatesh, Town Assistant Secretary Narayana, Khader Basha, AIYF District Secretary Krishna, AISF District Secretary Praveen, AITUC leaders Venkata Ramireddy, Venkata Ramulu, Venkatesh, and representatives of lorry hamali, transport, bike-rickshaw, and auto workers’ unions. CPI town leaders Narsing Rao, student leader Bharath, farmers’ union leader Lakshmanna, and several others were also present at the celebrations.