Rose water is good for Face-How to use it?

In India, for varied beauty treatment thousands of years ago, rose water was used and even now, it is included in the varied skin care treatment. There is no surprise; it can help improve your complexion as well as reduce skin redness. It has antibacterial properties, which help reduce acne. And it also contains anti-inflammatory properties; that can help reduce skin redness and puffiness.



1. Acts as a Facial Mist

Rose water can be used as a facial mist; you can carry them around in a handy bottle. Whenever you desire to have natural, refreshing and calming facial mist, spritz on your face, rose water. This helps escape the summer heat and its fragrance is heavenly.

2. Makeup Remover

Some people find it very hard to get a suitable makeup remover for their skin; it's a big problem, if your skin is sensitive and breakout due to makeup removers. Now, no longer you are required to tolerate those irritating makeup removers, you can switch to rose water. It contains astringent properties, when you apply it liberally on your face using a cotton pad or ball; it dissolves your makeup by mixing in with the oil present on your facial skin and breaks it down. It acts like any other regular makeup remover product.

3. Cleanser



Rose water can help remove leftover dirt as well as grime which your regular cleansers fail to remove. This can also be used as a substitute for actual cleanser. You can prepare a cleanser at home, by taking two or three teaspoons of rose water and add one teaspoon of fuller's earth (Multani Mitti), mix it and make a smooth paste and apply it evenly on your face. The next step would be to massage the exceptionally oily areas of your face such as nose, T-zone and chin. Let this mixture stay for about 2 minutes and wipe off gently using soft cloth immersed in lukewarm water and then rinse your face.

4. Moisturizer

If you are in search of natural moisturizer, your search ends here. You can easily prepare good moisturizer at home, for this you require 4 teaspoons of rosewater and 2 teaspoons of raw honey. Mix it in a bowl and apply this mixture on your face. Then leave it for 15 minutes and rinse it with cold water. Soon, you will find your face soft and moisturized.

5. Face Packs for different Skin



Most of the beauty enthusiasts may be following one or other beauty routine, if you are bored with your regular beauty routine, you can try these below face packs depending on your skin type.

Dry skin: if you have dry skin, try this face pack; mix one tablespoon of aloe vera gel and one tablespoon of raw honey and 2 tablespoons of rosewater. Mix all these ingredients well and liberally apply it on your cleansed face. The other thing you need to remember is, to apply this above pack on wet face. Keep this mask for about 10 minutes and rinse it in cold water. You will notice the difference; you will find your skin glow and soft.

Normal skin: Take 2 teaspoons of gram flour and add one tablespoon of plain Greek yoghurt and the last ingredient, add around 4 tablespoons of rose water. Mix them in a bowl and apply it liberally on your face as well as your neck. Immediately after application of this mask, you are required to massage it to exfoliate your skin. Then leave it for 10 minutes and rinse it with lukewarm water. You will feel much refreshed and glow on your face.



Oily skin: if you have oily skin, follow this procedure; take one tablespoon of Bentonite Clay and 2 tablespoons of fresh cucumber juice and lastly 2 tablespoons of rosewater. Mix all these above ingredients and apply it evenly on your face. Leave the mask for about 8 to 10 minutes, when you feel the mask is still wet, but at the same time you feel dry to touch, gently remove the mask using soft cloth soaked in lukewarm water.