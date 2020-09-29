Skin care tips for women over 30

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking plenty of water not only promotes overall health but also makes your skin healthy. Keeping yourself replenished is a way to avoid dry, dull, and flaky skin.

Use sunscreen regularly

No matter the weather, ensure you use sunscreen. It shields you from the harmful UV rays and protects your skin from photo-aging. Make sure you are using a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and a PA+ rating. While SPF protects you from the UVB rays, the PA rating means protection from the UVA rays. Look for products with a PA +++ rating; the higher the rating, the more the protection.

Look for key ingredients in your skin care products

In your 30s, your skin demands special ingredients. It is time your skin starts to show subtle signs of aging. You would need targeted skin care products with specific ingredients that work to solve specific problems. When buying toners, creams, serums, and other skin care products, look for ingredients like AHAs (such as glycolic and lactic acids), antioxidants such as vitamin C, and resveratrol.

Other important ingredients include niacinamide, retinol, and ceramides. These ingredients take care of your skin, promote exfoliation, improve cell turnover, and keep your skin looking youthful.

Go for regular facials and use face masks

Facials boost radiance and keep your skin healthy. They help improve blood circulation to your skin. When combined with anti-aging products, they may also delay signs of aging.

Do facials at home. You may also try face masks to provide the additional nourishment your skin needs. You may use DIY ingredients or buy sheet masks.

Use an under eye cream

The 30s can also present other skin issues like puffy eyes, dark circles, and dryness around the eyes. To fight these, you need a specialised under-eye cream. Since the skin under your eyes is more delicate and thinner than the rest of your face, and under-eye cream can help.

Take care of your body

Your skincare routine should not be limited to your face. The skin on the rest of your body needs attention as well. As you use your face cream or serum, you may apply the same to your neck. Use hydrating hand cream.

The skin on the back of the palms is thinner and can age faster. Exfoliate the skin on your body once a week with a body scrub. Use a moisturising body lotion every day and try to apply it to damp skin (as this ensures maximum absorption).