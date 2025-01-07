Live
- Women outnumber male voters in 4 NE states, gender ratio higher than national average
- Violent Clashes Erupt in Hyderabad Between BJP and Congress Workers
- Exploring Sustainable Approaches to Educational Infrastructure Development
- Bengaluru Metro Receives First Made-in-India Driverless Trainset
- e-Shram portal now available in all 22 scheduled languages
- Tamil Nadu's Erode East to go to polls on February 5
- Karnataka Forest Department Introduces Online FIR System to Combat Encroachments and Poaching
- Poetic CEC Rajiv Kumar drills holes in Opposition’s allegations
- BJP, Cong cadres clash in Hyderabad over Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks on Priyanka Gandhi
- Shankar's Game Changer Gets Green Light for Tamil Nadu Release
Just In
Best Way to Eat Dry Fruits in Winter: Soaking vs. Roasting
Discover whether soaking or roasting dry fruits is better to retain their nutrition, boost digestion, and add winter warmth.
Dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, raisins, and cashews are nutrient powerhouses packed with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. In winter, consuming them provides warmth, energy, and immunity support. However, how you prepare and consume dry fruits—soaking, roasting, or eating raw—can significantly impact their nutritional benefits. Let’s explore the best way to enjoy dry fruits this season.
Benefits of Soaking Dry Fruits
Soaking dry fruits helps improve their digestibility by breaking down enzyme inhibitors found in their skins. This process enhances nutrient absorption and makes them easier to chew and digest. Additionally, soaking replenishes the body’s hydration levels, which promotes healthy skin, better digestion, and sustained energy. Soaked almonds, for instance, are known to improve brain function and support heart health, making them a great morning addition to your diet.
Advantages of Roasting Dry Fruits
Roasting dry fruits is a popular winter preparation method that enhances their flavor and texture. Moderate heating releases their natural oils, giving them a rich, crispy texture that pairs well with snacks, salads, or baked items. Roasting also makes dry fruits convenient for long-term storage and adds a comforting warmth to your diet during colder months.
Soaking or Roasting: Which is Better?
If digestion and nutrient absorption are your primary focus, soaking is the ideal choice. It offers hydration and maximizes health benefits. Alternatively, roasting is perfect for adding variety, flavor, and crunch to your meals while providing a cozy element to winter snacking.
Choose the preparation method that best suits your needs and preferences to enjoy the full benefits of dry fruits this winter!