Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance, and Celebrations Across India

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, and Bhratri Dwitiya, is a Hindu festival honoring the bond between brothers and sisters. Celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, this festival usually falls between October and November on the Gregorian calendar. It marks the final day of Diwali festivities, bringing families together in love and celebration.

How Bhai Dooj is Celebrated

On Bhai Dooj, sisters perform a traditional ceremony for their brothers, praying for their health, prosperity, and long lives. Sisters apply a tilak or vermilion mark on their brothers' foreheads and perform an aarti. They present a beautifully decorated thali with sweets, roli, and coconut. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters, expressing their love and gratitude.

Bhai Dooj 2024 Date and Auspicious Time (Shubh Muhurat)

In 2024, Bhai Dooj will be observed on Sunday, November 3. The Aparahna Muhurat, the most auspicious time for the Bhai Dooj rituals, is from 12:49 PM to 03:07 PM (IST), lasting for 2 hours and 17 minutes.

• Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 08:21 PM on November 2, 2024

• Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 10:05 PM on November 3, 2024

The Mythological Stories Behind Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj has roots in Hindu mythology. One story describes Lord Krishna's visit to his sister Subhadra after defeating the demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him with flowers, sweets, and a ceremonial tilak, which led to the tradition of Bhai Dooj.

Another legend speaks of Yama, the god of death, visiting his sister Yamuna, who warmly greeted him and performed the tilak ceremony. Yama declared that brothers who receive tilak and sweets from their sisters on this day would be blessed with long, happy lives.

Regional Variations of Bhai Dooj Celebrations

The festival is observed under different names across India:

• Bhai Phonta in West Bengal, where the focus is on rituals that protect siblings from evil forces.

• Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, where families come together to celebrate the sibling bond.

• Yama Dwitiya in South India, dedicated to prayers for siblings’ well-being.

Bhai Dooj is a cherished occasion that strengthens the sibling bond and is celebrated with prayers, rituals, and a festive exchange of love and gifts.