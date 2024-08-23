Bollywood extravaganza at TOS Club: Savage fridays with DJ Karma

TOS Club is set to transform into the ultimate Bollywood haven this Friday with the highly anticipated Savage Fridays event. Bollywood enthusiasts and party-goers alike can look forward to a night of high-energy music and entertainment as DJ Karma graces the stage with a mesmerizing Live Darbuka performance. The fusion of traditional beats with contemporary Bollywood hits is expected to create an electrifying atmosphere that will keep attendees dancing all night long.

DJ Karma, renowned for his innovative blend of traditional and modern sounds, will lead the evening's festivities. His Live Darbuka performance promises to infuse the night with an authentic and vibrant touch, seamlessly merging with the hottest Bollywood tracks. Joining him is the dynamic Sandy, who will amplify the evening's energy with his energetic support, ensuring that the dance floor remains packed with revelers.

The event caters not just to music lovers but also to those looking to indulge in a delightful culinary experience. The club will offer a variety of delectable food options, ranging from spicy street food to gourmet dishes, ensuring that there’s something to satisfy every palate. From savory snacks and rich main courses to mouth-watering desserts, guests can enjoy a feast as they dance the night away.

In addition to the food, TOS Club also have an array of refreshing drinks and cocktails. Patrons can choose from a selection of classic cocktails, innovative new mixes, and premium spirits, making it easy to find the perfect drink to complement their evening. Non-alcoholic options and mocktails will also be available for those preferring a lighter beverage.

Savage Fridays at TOS Club is set to be an unforgettable night, combining the best of Bollywood music, high-energy performances, and a fantastic array of food and drinks. Whether you're a Bollywood aficionado or simply in search of a lively night out, this event promises to deliver an exceptional experience. Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of music and flavor!