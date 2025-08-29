Budget-Friendly DIY Remedies to Combat Termites at Home

The rainy season brings relief from the summer heat but often comes with uninvited guests—termites. These tiny insects quietly gnaw away at the structural integrity of homes, targeting wooden furniture, door frames, and even walls. While professional termite treatments are available, they often come with a hefty price tag and harsh chemicals. Fortunately, several DIY remedies can help control termites naturally, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Asafoetida and Water Solution

Asafoetida, commonly known as hing, is a staple in Indian kitchens and is renowned for its strong, pungent aroma. This same smell can act as a natural termite repellent. To prepare the solution, mix half to one teaspoon of asafoetida in water. Spray the mixture on termite-infested walls or wooden surfaces. Allow it to sit for an hour, then wipe the area clean and reapply. Regular application can effectively deter termites.

Bitter Gourd and Neem Juice

Bitter gourd and neem, known for their bitter taste, double as termite-fighting agents. Start by grinding bitter gourd to extract its juice, then blend it with crushed neem leaves. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and apply directly to affected areas 2-3 times daily. This natural concoction not only kills termites but also prevents further infestations.

Red Chilli Powder Solution

The heat from red chillies can act as a natural insecticide. Grind dry red chillies into a fine powder and mix with lukewarm water. Let it sit for some time before spraying it on walls or wooden furniture. For a stronger effect, you can create a paste with red chilli powder and apply it directly to heavily infested areas.

Clove Infusion Trick

Cloves aren’t just for cooking—they’re also effective against termites. Grind whole cloves into powder and soak them in half a glass of water for 2-3 hours. Strain the mixture and transfer it to a spray bottle. Spritz the clove water onto termite-affected areas to repel and kill these pests.

Simple Salt Water Solution

Salt, one of the most accessible kitchen ingredients, is surprisingly effective against termites. Dissolve salt in water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Apply it generously on infested walls or wooden surfaces to keep termites at bay.

Cost-Effective and Safe

All these remedies are not only affordable—costing less than Rs 50—but also safe to use around the home. By incorporating these DIY solutions into your routine, you can protect your home from termite damage without relying on expensive chemicals or professional treatments.

This monsoon, instead of worrying about termites silently destroying your home, try these simple and natural remedies to keep your walls and furniture safe.