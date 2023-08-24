Live
- AP Chambers appeals to CS to withdraw life tax on EVs
- Tanguturi sacrificed everything for people
- Bengaluru Police arrested Sri Lanka's most wanted criminals and accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: Special roads to prevent traffic problems on Ratnagiri Hill
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on August 24, 2023
- Telangana became a graveyard in BRS party’s rule: Revanth Reddy
- Opposition cannot fulfill promises, only BRS can give declarations
- Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency: Will Sayanna’s goodwill help Nandita?
- Meer Foundation expresses solidarity with Pragya as she fights for bank a/c
- Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia
Just In
Burger Day
Highlights
Burgers are indeed the source of true happiness, a fact supported by the rich cheesy topping, crisp flavorful onion, and splash of tomato that brings it all together with a pickle tang finish.
Or maybe you’re a bolder sort, enjoying their burger topped with onion rings and barbecue sauce in a true Western-style and a splash of blue cheese. Whatever the case, it’s hard to argue that the burger isn’t the perfect food, and Burger Day is here to celebrate it in all its glory. Burger Day was created to vaunt the glories of this most perfect of meals, technically a sandwich, really a whole meal.
