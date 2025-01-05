Celebrating eternal spirit of India

“Theeffect of the Triveni, the glory of Venimadhav, the blessings of Someshwar, the land of penance of Rishi Bhardwaj, the special place of Lord Nagaraj Vasu ji, the immortality of Akshayvat and the grace of God – This is what makes our Teertharaj Prayag” –Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maha Kumbh Mela (January 13th, 2025 to February 26th, 2025), a sacred congregation that un-folds every twelve years, is more than just a vast gathering – it is a profound spiritual journey rooted in ancient Hindu mythology. This sacred festival, the world’s largest collective act of faith, symbolizes self-realization, purification, and the eternal quest for enlightenment. Millions of ascetics, saints, sadhus, and pilgrims from diverse backgrounds unite in devotion, embodying the essence of human spirituality.

Celebrated four times over 12 years, the Kumbh Mela rotates between four sacred sites in India: Harid-war on the banks of the Ganges, Ujjain along the Shipra, Nashik by the Godavari, and Prayagraj at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati. Each event aligns with specific astrologi-cal positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, marking the holiest time in Hinduism. Blending astronomy, spirituality, rituals, and cultural traditions, the Kumbh Mela stands as a timeless testament to faith and knowledge.

Known as the “King of Pilgrimages” or Tirthraj, Prayagraj is a city where mythology, spirituality, and his-tory converge, making it a timeless embodiment of Sanatan culture. This sacred land, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers unite, serves as a spiritual magnet for millions seeking divine blessings and salvation. Here, the Maha Kumbh transforms into a celestial journey - a ‘triveni’ of devo-tion, meditation, and spirituality.

Among the spiritual gems of Prayagraj stands the revered Baba Loknath Mahadev temple in the bustling Loknath locality. Revered as a ‘pratiroop’ (reflection) of Kashi’s Baba Vishwanath, Baba Loknath’s tem-ple is steeped in the echoes of timeless devotion. References to this self-manifested Shiva Linga can be found in the Skanda Purana and Mahabharata, underscoring its ancient roots. Pilgrims believe that seek-ing Baba Loknath’s blessings can alleviate worldly struggles, and during the grand Maha Kumbh, thou-sands will gather at this sacred site to experience the divine. The temple’s cultural legacy is further en-riched by its association with luminaries like Madan Mohan Malviya. Its iconic Shiv Barat procession on Shivratri and vibrant Holi celebrations add to the vibrant tapestry of Prayagraj’s spiritual fervor. As the city prepares for Maha Kumbh, Baba Loknath’s temple will undoubtedly become a focal point for devo-tees from across the globe.

The Akhara sector of Maha Kumbh’s spiritual city pulsates with devotion as Naga ascetics and saints congregate to perform rituals, meditate, and share wisdom. Among them, the stories of Mahant Shravan Giri and Mahant Tara Giri resonate with a unique charm. Their profound love for their pets – Lali and Soma, respectively – highlights the compassionate essence of Sanatan Dharma, where every living being is considered divine. These saints, who have renounced worldly ties, find familial bonds with their pets, embodying the principle of ahimsa (non-violence) and unconditional love. Such narratives human-ize the austere lives of ascetics and underscore the Maha Kumbh’s spirit of inclusivity, drawing parallels between spirituality and the simple joys of existence.

The Maharishi Durvasa Ashram, located in the tranquil Jhunsi region, adds another layer to Prayagraj’s spiritual allure. This ancient site, associated with the legendary sage Maharishi Durvasa, holds tales of divine penance and redemption. It is said that Maharishi Durvasa’s intense meditation appeased Lord Shiva, who granted him protection from the wrath of Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra. The Shivling es-tablished by the sage continues to be a beacon of hope for devotees seeking ‘abhaydaan’ (freedom from fear). In preparation for Maha Kumbh, the ashram has undergone significant restoration, with its red sandstone gates and enhanced facilities inviting pilgrims to immerse themselves in its sanctity. It serves as a reminder of the eternal bond between mythology and spirituality that defines Prayagraj.

Kumbh is described as a four-dimensional celebration – a spiritual journey, a logistical marvel, an eco-nomic phenomenon, and a testament to global unity. The concept of Kalpvas, where individuals discon-nect from the transient digital world to embrace the eternal truths of life, epitomizes the Maha Kumbh’s transformative power. The Maha Kumbh is not merely an event; it is a way of life, a festival governed by the divine constitution. Its soul lies in the satsang of saints and sages, where dharma intertwines with commerce, upholding the values of Sanatan Vedic Hinduism.

As the sacred sands of Sangam await millions of devotees in 2025, the Maha Kumbh promises to be a spiritual odyssey like no other. It is an invitation to reconnect with one’s roots, experience the timeless wisdom of Sanatan Dharma, and partake in a celebration that transcends the mundane. From the divine blessings of Baba Loknath to the mythological legacy of Maharishi Durvasa, from the humane bonds of ascetics to the miracles of life itself, the Maha Kumbh is a tapestry of faith, devotion, and transcendence.(PIB)