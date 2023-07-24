Cousins Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Types of Cousins, and How to Celebrate

NATIONAL COUSINS DAY 2023: Attending an Indian wedding is an absolute joy, and the real essence lies in the delicious moments spent with the cousins. The anticipation of meeting again after a long-time fill everyone with excitement and enthusiasm. For some, these gatherings become a wonderful opportunity to forge lifelong friendships with their cousins, becoming their confidants and pillars of support.

Cousins Day, July 24, calls for a grand celebration of this treasured relationship. Let's take advantage of the moment to express our gratitude for the invaluable company and camaraderie shared with our cousins. Before we scroll below to see how to celebrate this day, let's look at the history of this day.

Cousin Day Story

The origin of National Cousin Day remains a mystery to this day. However, it is known that this special day was created in 1998 with the intention of recognising and celebrating the remarkable bond that cousins share. It serves as a wonderful occasion to get together with extended family members and express our sincere appreciation for the love and support they bring to our lives.

Types of Cousins

1. The overachieving cousin

There is a cousin in every family who has achieved a lot in their life. He or she is the one who always got the best grades in school and college. This person probably has more than two degrees and a high-income job.

2. The responsible cousin

There is always a cousin who is considered to be the most responsible kid in the family. This person will ensure whether everybody had food or not. He reminds you of Prem from Sooraj Barjataya’s movie ‘Hum Sath Sath Hai’.

3. Thy Shy cousin

This is a shy and introverted cousin. You probably wouldn’t have heard from his or her mouth. The person is always making excuses to skip the party or leave a get-together early

4. The foreign cousin

We all have that one cousin who lives in another country or state. We meet them during get-togethers and parties and wonder about their ‘videsi accent’.

How to Celebrate Cousin’s Day

1. Organise a video chat

There isn’t a better idea to catch up than organising a video chat with all the cousins. It’s a perfect way to reminisce about old days and memories.

2. Plan a reunion with family

Organising a reunion with the family members to get together and enjoy. You can plan fun activities like board games, scavenger hunts, or team sports.

3. Play an online game

Playing an online game is the best way to bond with each other. The best part of playing an online game is that people can play the game from different locations.

4. Send a care package

Sending a care package full of goodies is the best way to show care and love for each other. To make it special, one can include snacks, homemade goodies, messages and photographs of each other.