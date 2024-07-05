Crafting memorable dining experiences globally

Chef Manoj Pandey's culinary journey spans over 17 years across various cities and countries, from luxury hotels to Carnival Cruise Line. Inspired by family traditions and culinary greats, his expertise lies in global fusion cuisine. At The Piano Man, he celebrates diverse flavours, crafting memorable dining experiences with a passion for local ingredients and meticulous preparation.

Tell us about your chef journey, experience

I am currently serving as the Partner Chef at The Piano Man. My journey into the culinary world began with a Hotel Management degree from IHM, followed by over 17 years of on-the-job learning and experience across various cities and countries. My career has taken me through diverse roles and establishments, including the Ohri's group of hotels and restaurants, the Oberoi Group of Hotels and Resorts, Carnival Cruise Line in the United States, and a year at Dutyfree in Gurgaon.



My passion for food production, particularly the intricate processes in the kitchen, flourished during my college years. I attribute this love for cooking to my father, who used to prepare meals for our family every Friday, inspiring me with his culinary skills. The first dish I made was Mutton Rogan Josh, a flavorful and rich curry, which I cooked for my friends. This experience sparked a lifelong fascination with cooking and culinary arts.



Throughout my career, I have drawn inspiration from many chefs, including those who may not be widely recognized but possess exceptional culinary expertise. Among my idols are Chef Marco Pierre White, known for his rigorous standards and passion, Chef Grant Achatz, renowned for his innovative techniques, and Chef Massimo Bottura, celebrated for his ability to blend tradition with modernity in his dishes.



Any unique ingredients that you have incorporated into your dishes?



Throughout my culinary journey, I've had the privilege of working with numerous local chefs and exploring a diverse range of ingredients. This exposure has deeply influenced my cooking style. For instance, I've been fascinated by the Scotch bonnet chili, admired for its distinctive aroma and flavor in Jamaican cuisine. Similarly, the versatility of sambal sauce, as used by Thai chefs, has left a lasting impression on me.



How do you see the role of food in creating a memorable and cohesive experience for patrons?



Food and beverages are the cornerstones of any dining experience. While the options for beverages are somewhat limited by the core ingredient of alcohol, allowing for creativity in presentation and mixology, the essence remains consistent. In contrast, the world of food offers immense possibilities for differentiation and innovation. With the same set of ingredients, chefs can create a variety of cuisines, techniques, and flavors that leave a lasting impression on patrons.



Understanding the preferences and tastes of your clientele is crucial. By discerning the types of cuisine they prefer, chefs can tailor menus that resonate with their patrons, ensuring a memorable dining experience. The ability to innovate and differentiate your offerings through unique flavors and presentations is what makes a dining experience truly special.

Any cooking tips?

From my personal experience, meticulous preparation, similar to the chef's concept of mise en place, is essential for a seamless cooking process. Patience is also a virtue in the kitchen; rushing often leads to mistakes. Seasoning at each stage of cooking, rather than just at the end, is crucial for developing flavors. Finally, understanding your ingredients involves engaging with them on a sensory level, appreciating their aroma, texture, taste, and color. This connection fosters a profound relationship between the chef or home cook and the ingredients, resulting in better culinary creations.

