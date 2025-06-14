Ditch the Tie: 5 Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Love (and Use)

This Father’s Day, skip the usual cufflinks and coffee mugs. Whether he’s into grooming, gadgets, or some good old comfort, we’ve curated a list of five practical and stylish gifts he’ll truly appreciate. These picks combine usefulness with a touch of thought, because Dad deserves the best and more than just another tie. Keep It Effortless with Cantabil’s Dark Navy Round-Neck Tee Every dad needs that one go-to tee that is comfy, easy to throw on, and good for pretty much anything. Cantabil’s dark navy round-neck t-shirt checks all the boxes. Made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, it’s perfect for a relaxed day out, running errands, or just relaxing at home. The clean design and relaxed fit mean he can pair it with jeans, shorts, or even layer it under a jacket without a second thought. It’s simple, classic, and made to last just like him.





2. Help Him Start a Simple Skincare Routine with Lumaè Anti-Acne Serum Let’s face it! Most dads aren’t into 5-step skincare routines. But if he’s been dealing with breakouts or uneven skin, this one-bottle solution is worth a try. Lumaè Anti-Acne Serum is easy to use, quick to absorb, and packed with ingredients like Salicylic Acid to clear pores, Glycolic Acid to smooth the skin, and natural extracts like Saffron and Ashwagandha to calm and brighten. No fuss, no peeling, no irritation, only clearer, healthier-looking skin in a few days. It's skincare made simple, just how he prefers it.





3. Brighten Up His Wardrobe with ENGYNE’s Red Polo This red polo by ENGYNE is perfect for dads who like to stay comfortable without sacrificing style. Made from soft, stretchy cotton fabric, it feels great all day long. The contrasting navy collar and white trim add a clean, sporty look that’s easy to dress up or down. Whether he’s out for a casual lunch or a weekend walk, this polo will quickly become his go-to favorite.





4. For the One Who Carries It All— Ortho CurvX Memory Foam Mattress He’s been the silent support system for everyone, lifting, providing, fixing, and rarely complaining. It’s only fair he gets the kind of rest that takes care of him, too. The Ortho CurvX Mattress is designed with curved orthopaedic foam and 5D SleepTech zones to relieve pressure and support healthy spine alignment. With breathable memory foam and a soft, washable cover, it keeps him cool, comfortable, and well-rested. Because someone who carries the weight of the world deserves a bed that carries him.





5. Keep It Easy and Elegant with the Pambach Kurta Set by Tul Palav Some dads like keeping things simple, but still appreciate a touch of elegance. This kurta set from Tul Palav is just that— made from soft, breathable linen with delicate Kashmiri-style embroidery. It comes with a matching kurta, palazzos, and a shawl, all in a rich brown shade that works for both special occasions and relaxed evenings. It’s comfortable, stylish, and rooted in tradition, a thoughtful gift for the dad who rarely shops for himself.