Eid Mubarak: Create a warm and inviting home with these easy decor ideas

We are immersed in the joyous spirit of Eid, a festival that brings together families, friends, and communities in a celebration of love, gratitude, and togetherness. As the crescent moon marks the end of Ramadan, homes are filled with warmth, laughter, and the irresistible aroma of festive delights like sheer kurma, biryani, and kebabs. Eid is not just about feasting but also about creating cherished memories, exchanging heartfelt wishes, and welcoming guests with open arms.

To ensure your home reflects the essence of this grand celebration, now is the perfect time to add festive charm to every corner. From elegant tableware to luxurious décor, here’s a curated selection of products that will help you host a dazzling Eid gathering with style and grace

1. ITC Nimyle Floor Cleaner:

Floors are one of the most visible and essential parts of our homes, especially during festive gatherings. With guests arriving, feasts being prepared, and endless celebrations, keeping your home clean becomes even more important during Eid. ITC Nimyle, with its 100% Natural action* and the power of Neem, ensures a hygienic space for your loved ones. Offering naturally clean floors with no chemical residue^, it is safe for children and pets, allowing you to welcome family and friends into a home that is not just beautifully decorated but also fresh, clean, and celebration ready.

2. IKEA Lanterns:





Lanterns and candles always enhance a home’s decor— and when it gets dark outside, their glow creates a cozy atmosphere. The home feels warm, guests feel welcome, and a romantic touch is added to every moment. The ENRUM lantern from IKEA can be the right accent and accessory to amp up your candle-lit nooks around the home.

3. EllementrySilver Metal Platter





A Dry fruits & nuts Platter is an essential part of Eid and Iftar gatherings, offering a delightful assortment of traditional treats that symbolize generosity, hospitality, and festivity. It serves as both a visual centerpiece and a heartwarming way to welcome guests, whether for Iftar (breaking the fast) during Ramadan or Eid celebrations.

4. Nestasia Table Runners





Elevate your dining table presentation with elegant décor. A beautifully embroidered or sequined table runner adds a festive touch to your dining space. Opt for gold or silver-accented pieces to enhance the traditional aesthetic.

5. RAD Living Candles





Decorative candles make a beautiful addition to Eid décor, adding warmth and elegance to the celebration. Whether arranged on a festive table, placed in lanterns, or adorned with intricate Islamic patterns, they create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Scented candles enhance the ambiance, while goldembellished votives add a touch of glam. Perfect for family gatherings or gifting, decorative candles bring a special glow to Eid festivities.

6. Home Centre Vase





Floral arrangements add a fresh and vibrant touch to Eid décor, symbolizing beauty and new beginnings. Elegant bouquets of roses, lilies, and jasmine in glass vases enhance the festive ambiance. Incorporating flowers with gold accents creates a harmonious blend of tradition and elegance. Whether used as a centrepiece for dining tables or as welcoming décor at the entrance, floral arrangements bring colour, fragrance, and joy to Eid celebrations.

*100% natural anti-microbial action basis lab study | ^No chemical residue basis lab study, use only as directed on the pack.