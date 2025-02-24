Eco-Architecture: The Role Of Green Buildings In Combating Climate Change

With the side effects of climate change being felt across the globe, it has become more essential than ever to limit temperature increases to 1.5° C above pre-industrial levels as per the Paris Agreement. Considering that building value chains account for 37% of the overall carbon emissions globally, as per the World Economic Forum, a paradigm shift towards eco-architecture in the form of Green Buildings can significantly aid in achieving this overarching goal.

Buildings are responsible for consuming humongous amounts of energy to meet heating, cooling, and lighting requirements. As per the report by The Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP), buildings account for 30% of the total energy demand in India. The demand is only expected to increase multifold with rapid urbanization, driving the proliferation of commercial and residential buildings in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. This, in turn, is responsible for the surging demand for HVAC systems, particularly air conditioning systems, giving impetus to energy consumption. Therefore, to avert climate change and promote a sustainable future, curtailing the carbon footprint of buildings can go a long way in achieving a net-zero future.

Here, adopting Green Building plays a pivotal role in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by making use of clean energy. Along with this, smart buildings incorporate innovative designs that promote climate-resilient infrastructure. Moreover, with the strengthening of building codes and the upgradation of sustainable standards, the construction industry is invariably transitioning to green building, vouching for eco-friendly development. Even India’s Energy Conservation Building Code has made it mandatory for new commercial buildings to conform to energy-efficiency standards, marking the surge in Green Buildings for clocking significant energy savings.

Therefore, net-zero buildings have the ability to reduce operational carbon emissions by deploying energy-efficient heating and cooling systems.

With foolproof energy planning, the facilities utilize resources efficiently, with more dependence on renewable energy to power the building. At the same time, they go a long way in incorporating sustainable building materials that fortify the decarbonization of embodied emissions. Making use of natural materials such as cellulose, natural fiber for insulation, fiber cement for excellent durability, and natural clay plaster as an alternative for gypsum-based plasters, to name a few, can immensely reduce the pressure on the environment. In the process, the facilities, by promoting clean energy, can play a crucial role in helping India become a net-zero country by 2070, as committed at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26), by abating carbon emissions.

They are at the forefront of conserving natural resources and prioritize water conservation as well, with arrangements for rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling. In addition to this, the buildings are also making significant progress on the technological front for strengthening their environmental stewardship. The advanced technologies are invariably enhancing the Green Building practices with the deployment of high-performance insulation, innovative HVAC systems, energy-efficient windows, etc. At the same time, smart building technologies such as sensors are efficient at driving automation that ensures energy usage optimization across the building. This is primarily done by gauging the occupancy patterns based on which adjustments are made in heating, cooling, and lighting requirements.

Along similar lines, installing Treated Fresh Air Handling (TFA) systems comes in handy for reducing the energy consumption of the building while meeting the ventilation standards at the same time. In the process of improving indoor air quality (IAQ) in enclosed spaces, the systems promote efficient airflow to command appropriate circulation of fresh air. Simultaneously, this significantly minimizes the excessive need to heat and cool the space. Moreover, by distributing the air uniformly, it further reduces the load on the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, plunging the overall energy consumption of the building. TFA comes with the backup of energy recovery wheels that enable recovery of both sensible and latent energy. Hence, it has a huge impact on the energy savings of the building, further strengthening the stance of the industry in the net-zero journey of the country.

Likewise, even chilled beams come with a lot of potential to mitigate the energy requirement of the building. Consequently, the systems provide energy-efficient solutions, translating to 20-25% less energy consumption as compared to traditional systems.

Therefore, looking at the rising awareness among people, the future of Green Buildings seems very promising. Promoting sustainable solutions across the buildings, which are well accompanied by groundbreaking technological advancements, eco-architecture comes with a lot of potential to combat climate change by capping carbon emissions in the sector. Furthermore, the buildings are also leveling up the game with Building Information Modeling (BIM), which contributes to optimizing planning, designing, and efficient building management. In the process, by improving energy utilization, enabling material selection, and increasing building efficiency, BIM is further enhancing the sustainability of green buildings.

With climate change being a pressing issue, it is required that the construction industry embrace green buildings with agility. Providing innovative solutions for curtailing the carbon footprint of the sector, the net-zero buildings go a long way in providing energy-efficient solutions that also ensure proper ventilation of space.

(This article is authored by Varun Pahwa, President, Desiccant Rotors International)