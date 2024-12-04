Live
- BGT 2024-25: Vaughan backs Cummins to rediscover his pace in Adelaide Test
- Rashmika Mandanna channels Srivalli vibes in stunning saree
- TCS' New Facility: A Major Boost for Andhra Pradesh's Growth
- I like to put my own spin on it: Tahlia McGrath prepares for first full ODI series as Aus captain
- Adhvaria Silks’ proudly unveiled its exquisite ‘Kamakshi’ Collection in a grand fashion show
- In a major setback, BJP's Pravesh Ratan joins AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls
- Get Amazing Free Fire MAX Rewards with These Redeem Codes – Limited Time Only
- OnePlus 13 Set to Launch in January 2025: Features, Specification, and Price
- IPL 2025: KKR recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz excited to play on favourite pitches at Eden
- A New Era for Cuesports: WPA World Junior Heyball Championship 2024 Concludes in Bangalore
Just In
Fans laud Sagar Bhatia for carrying Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legacy ahead with his sufi music
The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and ghazal music.
The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and ghazal music. The influence started fading away though as the years went by. However, Sagar Bhatia has brought a resurgence of the qawwali genre with a fresh touch in recent times, especially with his Sagar Wali Qawwali.
The way the artist has reinvented the genre, fans have lauded him as the perfect heir to carry forward the legacy of an artist like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Sagar's YouTube channel boasts of millions of views on his covers of iconic qawwali songs by the legendary singer and the fans can't help but laud the impact that he has created amongst the new generation.
A fan commented on his video, “Nusrat Sahab must be very happy in heaven today after listening to his song,” while another one said, “Hamare Nusrat sahab ki yaad aa gayi.” On Sagar's tribute to Nusrat sahab titled Saadagi, a listener commented, “Best cover I listen of Nusrat saab's song. Your voice is so magical,” while another wrote, “The real tribute to Nusrat Saab is here”. Another fan said, “Aapne Nusrat sahebkenashe ko aur gehrakardiya.”
Sagar has truly made a niche of his own with his qawwali music that has a modern appeal to it, and he has also given the most apt tribute to an artist like Nusrat sahab with his songs. The artist is taking the qawwali genre to newer heights and is bringing it back to the mainstream music scene.