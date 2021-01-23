Bennie & Clyde by Kunal Rawal

Passionate Love, Rebellion and Mystery! The story of Bennie and Clyde is one of unmatched finesse and dapper style.

With unconventional aesthetics and deconstructed zing, Kunal Rawal's latest collection is inspired by Bonnie & Clyde and is all set to be the next addition to your occasion wear wardrobes.

Kunal Rawal introduces another breakthrough collection within Indian contemporary luxury. This time, he is going to put a spin to the on-the-go attitude with his new collection of edgy menswear.

Kunal says, "As a brand, I wants to free my clientele from any restrictions that traditional menswear fashion is accustomed to and I designed to make its wearer stand out from the masses." Through my collection, Kunal has harnessed Bonnie & Clyde's rebelliousness and agility towards creating unique, dynamic pieces.

Colours like olive, deep wine and teal are incorporated within the collection's colour palette. Lemon is a strong pastel shade that Kunal has newly introduced in the palette as well. In 2021, every purchase has a meaning and the design principles that are vital to the brand are mock layering and versatile separates which makes for a line of menswear that is not only effortless in style but also puts comfort at the apex of importance.

Each individual piece of this collection can be put together or broken down to create multiple silhouettes and styles. You get more looks which increases the wearability of the garment and ensures value for your money.

Metallic highlighting in tone-on-tone versions is infused with extremely detailed threadwork to channel Bonnie and Clyde's suave aesthetic. Modern cuts, oxidised metallic tones, tone-on-tone Kashmiri karigari and geometric motifs are comprised in this collection. Just like the couple, the closer you come the more you learn, see and take in!