GRIET Launches Blockchain Excellence Centre

GokarajuRangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), Hyderabad, has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology in collaboration with Intuitive Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The initiative aims to strengthen academia–industry collaboration and equip students with future-ready blockchain skills. The CoE will offer exposure to live projects, real-world use cases, global certifications, and expert-led workshops aligned with industry needs. Leaders from GRIET and Intuitive Data Solutions emphasized the importance of hands-on learning and mentorship in preparing deployment-ready professionals. The new centre marks a key step in GRIET’s vision to become a hub for emerging technologies and innovation-driven engineering education.