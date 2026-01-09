  1. Home
  • Created On:  9 Jan 2026 9:11 AM IST
GRIET Launches Blockchain Excellence Centre
GokarajuRangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), Hyderabad, has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology in collaboration with Intuitive Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The initiative aims to strengthen academia–industry collaboration and equip students with future-ready blockchain skills. The CoE will offer exposure to live projects, real-world use cases, global certifications, and expert-led workshops aligned with industry needs. Leaders from GRIET and Intuitive Data Solutions emphasized the importance of hands-on learning and mentorship in preparing deployment-ready professionals. The new centre marks a key step in GRIET’s vision to become a hub for emerging technologies and innovation-driven engineering education.

GRIETBlockchain Centre of ExcellenceIndustry–Academia CollaborationEmerging Technology EducationStudent Skill Development
