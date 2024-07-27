Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna Dazzle on Day 3 of FDCI India Couture Week 2024

India Couture Week is renowned for showcasing the finest in Indian couture. This premier event gathers the nation’s top designers, each presenting their most exquisite creations. Known for its grandeur, the event underscores the rich tradition of Indian craftsmanship while seamlessly integrating contemporary trends. Each year, it attracts fashion aficionados, celebrities, and industry connoisseurs eager to witness the pinnacle of high fashion. The week-long extravagansa features mesmerising runway shows, highlighting elaborate bridal wear, innovative designs, and intricate detailing, firmly establishing its significance on the global fashion calendar.

Day 3 Highlights: A Parade of Exceptional Fashion



Day 3 of the FDCI India Couture Week 2024 continued to captivate audiences with its extraordinary fashion and creativity. The evening saw a multitude of luminaries on the runway, with Siddartha Tytler's collection standing out for its striking applique work, avant-garde designs, and intricate surface embellishments. His presentation was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing his design prowess.

Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna: A Dazzling Duo

Elevating the glamour of the evening, Malaika Arora embodied the muse for Siddartha Tytler. She commanded the runway in a stunning black lehenga adorned with glittering embellishments. The ensemble featured a structured plunging blouse paired with the opulent lehenga, delivering a potent dose of glamour. Her look was further enhanced by an array of bangles, earrings, and rings, adding an edgy flair. Malaika’s signature bronzed look, complete with smokey eyes and wispy lashes, epitomised elegance and sophistication.

Adding to the allure of the evening, the ever-dashing Rahul Khanna graced the runway alongside Malaika Arora, closing the first show of Day 3. Clad in a midnight blue velvet sherwani, Rahul’s presence perfectly complemented Malaika’s glamorous ensemble. Their joint appearance was the crowning moment of the night, showcasing a sublime harmony between classic elegance and contemporary flair.

Siddartha Tytler’s Collection: A Celebration of Opulence

Siddartha Tytler’s collection not only highlighted his unparalleled design skills but also celebrated the opulence and grandeur of fashion. The intricate designs and luxurious fabrics left the audience in awe, eagerly anticipating what the remaining days of the event would bring.