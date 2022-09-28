Manepally Jewellers showroom launched at Punjagutta

Hyderabad: Manepally Jewellers, a label who's glory and vision of excellence and finesse is synonyms with perfection & artistry launches "Manepally Jewellers, the largest wedding & bridal jewellery store at Punjagutta".

Manepally Rama Rao CMD of Manepally Jewellers inaugurated the largest wedding & bridal jewellery store of Manepally Jewellers. Actress Mehreen Kaur, the brand ambassador of Manepally Jewellers was present on grand launch.

The brand renowned its masterpiece jewellery & being one of the most preferred jewellery store for wedding & bridal jewellery adds yet another feather to its cap, with launch of massive showroom at Punjagutta exclusively showcasing famous Manepally wedding & bridal jewellery.

The Manepally Jewellers showcases the premium jewellery collection – "Avika" – unique diamond jewellery collection & "Utsav" – premium wedding jewellery collection at the grand launch.

Manepally jewellers on the auspicious launch of its largest wedding & bridal jewellery store also announced the launch of upcoming two stores at Chandangar & Suchitra circle.

Speaking on occasion Manepally Murli Krishna & Manepally Gopi Krishna, the directors of Manepally Jewellers said "we are ecstatic to present to you "largest showroom of Manepally Jewellers" at Punjagutta. The duo added that the showroom will present famous "wedding & bridal jewellery" and it will feature various sections of exclusive diamond jewellery, light weight gold jewellery, traditional jewellery, silver section & lot more. The directors of further added "we will be adding up two more showrooms very soon. The showrooms will come up at Chandanagar & Suchitra Circle. The directors thanked their customers for their trust in the brand "Manepally Jewellers" which made them achieve great milestones.

About the collection

Avika is an unique diamond jewellery collection, the collection which features "mesmerizing diamond jewellery", the collection which has carefully crafted diamonds in the most exotic way of showcase. The collection showcases "diamonds, women's best friend" crafted in the most exquisite way, the delicately crafted collection will feature at Manepally Jewellers at its newly launched massive store.

The Utsav jewellery collection features premium wedding & bridal jewellery". The collection features exotic masterpiece for brides & brides to be and for the families of groom & brides.

About Manepally Jewellers

Manepally jewellers' customers are assured of the quality of jewellery, since all the gold jewels are 100% bis hallmarked and the diamonds are 100% internationally certified with IGI certification. Customers are also assured of best value prices as it has introduced the concept of affordable precious luxury that suits the budget of all the customers.

Manepally jewellery reflects exquisite taste with perfect blend of elegance, style and sophistication.