Shruti Hassan Looks Cool On Harper's Bazaar Cover Page

Being multi-talented, Shruti Hassan always entertains her fans keeping herself occupied. In this lockdown period too, this Tollywood lady is making her fans go gaga over her with her tasty cook-up's. This girl is bringing out her chef's avatar and treating her fans with yummy recipes now and then.

Off late, Shruti has posted her magazine cover page and looked absolutely chic on the magazine. She managed to have a photo shoot at her home itself in this quarantine time and made it to the cover page.

Shruti has shared the image of the cover page on her Instagram account… Have a look!





In this image, Shruti looked chic wearing a black short top and teamed it up with a black ruffled skirt. Although it is a casual avatar, Shruti looked cute with her beach waves and winsome smile.

The magazine is titled 'It's The Little Things That Brings JOY'.

Shruti has clicked herself at home with a tripod and camera. She is an actor, singer and talented musician having 13.6 million social media followers. Coming from a filmy background, this girl has struggled hard to get her own name. This shows her prowess and made us fall for her…