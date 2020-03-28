Top shoes trends for summer

As winter retreats and the harsh, prolonged weather bids us adieu, it's time to stash those shoes and bring out breathable footwear.

Winter clothes and jackets go back into storage, giving way to sun kissed styles. Fashion fanatics bring out their summer dresses and tank tops.

The right pair of shoes to match your outfit is essential to feel both comfortable and look stylish. Plus it's easier to be homebound in a pair of sandals and slippers then in bulky shoes.

"Shoes are a great way of crafting a signature fashion statement. The right pair of shoes can take your ensemble from drab to fab, while the wrong ones can get the fashion police rub you totally wrong.

People generally end up making mistakes while choosing footwear because they are unaware of what is trending or what could help them look fashion forward.

It is imperative to stay updated on the latest trends in order to ensure your look is chic," says Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Officer, Bata India Ltd.

Matteo suggest the following shoe trends that will rule this summer:

Pretty pastels

Pastels are ruling the fashion charts for quite some time now, and the best part is they are perennially in trend when it comes to summer.

From flats, to pumps and sneakers. Pastel shades work phenomenally for all shoe styles. Shades like dirty pink, periwinkle blue, beige and lilac are likely to be big this season.

Faux snakeskin

Footwear has finally caught up with this hot trend and how! The print gives a retro vibe and works wonders on any style.

From cocktail dresses to pantsuits, faux snakeskin pairs beautifully with a range of outfits and ensure all eyes are on you.

Fancy florals

Summers are perfect for picnics and romantic dinner dates. Strap on a pair of floral heels and pair it with a summer dress on a romantic date.

Funky flats

Nothing screams summer like casual flats. They're comfortable, stylish and most importantly, easy to dance in!

Bold hues like mustard and navy are eternal and work amazingly with flat sandals. And the best bet is, you can team them up with anything you wear and stay comfortable and stylish as always.

Shine on

Metallic footwear helps you get your groove on; feel like a rockstar with a pair of metallic heels. This trend will ensure that you feel like the belle of the ball.