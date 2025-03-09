Come and join us for a Spice Trail from Awad to Colombo with the Srilankan Food Festival at Tansen

Hyderabad: Tansen is all set to take the guests on an enchanting Spice Trail that offers an exquisite Sri Lankan culinary experience. The Food Festival is curated by renowned Sri Lankan Chef Anura Lenora who will offer an amalgamation of perfect taste and flavours. The festival promises authentic taste of Sri Lanka, blending the island nation's bold spices and coastal Flavours with Tansen’s signature hospitality. On till 17th March 2025 the festival is celebrations of spices and aromas spanning the journey all across the country.

A culinary landmark in Hyderabad, Tansen is celebrated for its fire-cooked delicacies, robust flavours, and luxurious ambience. The restaurant finds a natural connection with Sri Lanka’s rich food culture, deeply rooted in bold spices, slow cooking, and fresh ingredients. Both traditions embrace earthy flavours, wood-fired techniques, and slow-cooked gravies, making this festival a seamless fusion of heritage and innovation.

The specially designed menu brings Sri Lanka’s most iconic and beloved dishes to life. Diners can indulge in Mulligatany soup, Kukul Mas Samage Elawalu Soup, Pol Roti Samage Sambol, Hattu Paetis, Pol Davatupu Isso, Kukul Mas Tattu, Elu Mas Tattu, Elavalu Katlet, Piravu Malu Miris, Tora Malu Baedapu etc.

Mr. Amar Ohri, Owner of Ohri’s Group, said: At Tansen, we are always looking for ways to bring global flavours to Hyderabad while staying true to authenticity. The Sri Lankan Food Festival is an exciting initiative that highlights a rich and diverse culinary tradition, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Chef Anura Lenora to bring this experience to our guests.”

Mr. Neeraj Roy, General Manager, Tansen, said “Sri Lankan cuisine is a perfect blend of flavours—spicy, tangy, and deeply aromatic. Every dish tells a story, and we wanted to give our guests a truly immersive dining experience that transports them straight to the island. This festival is about celebrating flavours, culture, and authenticity.”

Chef Gagandeep, Executive Chef, Tansen, said: "The beauty of Sri Lankan food lies in its depth—layers of spices, slow-cooked flavours, and a unique coastal influence. This festival is an opportunity for Hyderabad to explore and savour an extraordinary cuisine that is both comforting and adventurous at the same time.”

Adding to this, Chef Anura Lenora said, “Sri Lankan food is incredibly vibrant and soulful, and I’m honoured to bring it to Tansen. Each dish reflects the essence of Sri Lanka This festival is a celebration of flavours, and I can’t wait for guests to experience it.”

