Elevate your snack game with pistachio samosas

Elevate your treats with a pistachio-packed recipe by Neha Deepak Shah—fragrant samosas that showcase the nut’s rich flavour and festive versatility....

Pistachio Samosa

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Shelled Pistachio
  • 1/4 cup Grated Mawa
  • Cardamom Powder
  • A little Powdered Sugar
  • Samosa Sheets
  • All purpose Flour
  • Rose Petal

Process-

  • Boil water and dunk pistachios for 2 minutes. Peel off the loosened skin and chop finely.
  • Mix blanched pistachios, grated mawa, cardamom powder, and powdered sugar.
  • Mix all-purpose flour with a little water to make a sticky paste.
  • Take a samosa sheet, add a small spoon of filling. Fold into a triangle and seal edges with the flour paste.
  • Deep fry or air fry until golden brown. Garnish with powdered sugar, chopped pistachio and rose petals.

Additional tips:

  • Do not over stuff the filling else it will come out
  • You can store these samosa at room temperature for 2 days
  • These can be frozen & air fry them when needed.
