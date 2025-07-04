Live
Elevate your snack game with pistachio samosas
Highlights
Elevate your treats with a pistachio-packed recipe by Neha Deepak Shah—fragrant samosas that showcase the nut’s rich flavour and festive versatility.
Pistachio Samosa
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Shelled Pistachio
- 1/4 cup Grated Mawa
- Cardamom Powder
- A little Powdered Sugar
- Samosa Sheets
- All purpose Flour
- Rose Petal
Process-
- Boil water and dunk pistachios for 2 minutes. Peel off the loosened skin and chop finely.
- Mix blanched pistachios, grated mawa, cardamom powder, and powdered sugar.
- Mix all-purpose flour with a little water to make a sticky paste.
- Take a samosa sheet, add a small spoon of filling. Fold into a triangle and seal edges with the flour paste.
- Deep fry or air fry until golden brown. Garnish with powdered sugar, chopped pistachio and rose petals.
Additional tips:
- Do not over stuff the filling else it will come out
- You can store these samosa at room temperature for 2 days
- These can be frozen & air fry them when needed.
