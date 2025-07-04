Elevate your snack game with pistachio samosas

Elevate your treats with a pistachio-packed recipe by Neha Deepak Shah—fragrant samosas that showcase the nut’s rich flavour and festive versatility.

Pistachio Samosa

Ingredients

1/2 cup Shelled Pistachio

1/4 cup Grated Mawa

Cardamom Powder

A little Powdered Sugar

Samosa Sheets

All purpose Flour

Rose Petal

Process-

Boil water and dunk pistachios for 2 minutes. Peel off the loosened skin and chop finely.

Mix blanched pistachios, grated mawa, cardamom powder, and powdered sugar.

Mix all-purpose flour with a little water to make a sticky paste.

Take a samosa sheet, add a small spoon of filling. Fold into a triangle and seal edges with the flour paste.

Deep fry or air fry until golden brown. Garnish with powdered sugar, chopped pistachio and rose petals.

Additional tips: