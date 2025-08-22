Fresh, fast, and flavorful: Classic vegetable jalfrezi

Vegetable Jalfrezi is a vibrant stir-fry of crisp vegetables tossed in a medley of aromatic spices. Known for its quick preparation and bold flavors, this dish is a favorite in Indian households.

In just 35 minutes, you can serve a wholesome, colorful curry that pairs perfectly with roti, naan, or rice.

Executive Chef Satish Prasad of Riga Foods shares his easy-to-follow recipe for this timeless classic.

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp oil

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 onion (sliced)

• 1 capsicum/bell pepper (sliced)

• 1 carrot (julienned)

• ½ cup beans (cut in long strips)

• ½ cup cauliflower florets

• 1 tomato (sliced or chopped)

• 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

• 1–2 green chilies (slit)

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp red chili powder

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• ½ tsp garam masala

• Salt to taste

• 2 tbsp tomato ketchup (optional but adds flavor)

• Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle.

2. Add sliced onions and sauté until they turn soft.

3. dd ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for 1 minute.

4. Add carrot, beans, cauliflower and stir-fry on medium heat for 3–4 minutes.

5. Add capsicum and tomatoes, cook for another 2–3 minutes.

6. Add turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.

7. Cover and cook for 5–6 minutes or until veggies are tender but not mushy.

8. Add tomato ketchup and garam masala. Mix everything gently.

9. Cook for 1–2 minutes more and turn off the heat.

10. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve with:

• Roti, naan, paratha, or steamed rice.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2–3