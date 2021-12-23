Homemade Grape Wine: Easy Wine Making

Homemade Grape Wine: This homemade beverage is healthy, when consumed moderately. This tastes best when it served chilled along with plum cake. The above wine is sweeter, when compared to store purchased, almost every who prefer to have wine would enjoy it.



What you require?

Black Grapes and sugar: one kilo each

Yeast: Two tsp for fermentation

Cinnamon stick: one

Cloves: four

Sambha Wheat: 50 grams

Water: 250 ml

Cooking instructions

You must clean and dry the ceramic jar. Boil the water and let it cool, then wash grapes and remove seeds and set aside. Dissolve yeast in the warm water and then leave it for about 10 to 15 minutes. Crush grapes with your hands and place them with the skin in the dry jar. Add sugar as well as yeast. Then add cinnamon and cloves for aromas and flavour to the wine. You must mix all ingredients after adding some water.

You must try to keep the jar tightly closed for about 45 days, stir the mixture once a week using the wooden spoon but you must leave it untouched for the last 15 days, so that sediments do settle down a clear liquid is obtained. After 45 days, you must strain the liquid using the clean cotton cloth. Store the wine in a clean dry glass bottle.

You can also use glass jars instead of ceramic, following the same procedure you can replace rose petals or gooseberry and make wine.