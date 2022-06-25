Learn to Prepare Crispy Chinese Noodles Chat Recipe

Crispy Chinese Noodles Chat Recipe is a Fusion Recipe, it has got a twist of Indian Street food, it is a delicious snack recipe prepared using crispy noodles with capsicum, onion, carrots, spring onions and sauces.

The above recipe can be light brunch or even packed for kids tiffin hassle free and without even realizing they will having all the essential vegetable together.

This recipe can be prepared during special occasions and it is loved by all age groups, one can pair it with Manchurian or Chilly Chicken and one enjoy the delicious meal with both family and friends. This recipe tastes best, when vegetables are added in it. If you like something spicy, you can also add few more chopped green chillies in it. While boiling the noodles add refined oil, this would avoid noodle strands sticking together

The above recipe makes for a perfect delectable treat for the taste buds and it can be relished as an evening snack, which is both filing and soul-satiating, it can be easily prepared at home, with easily available ingredients in your home. You can also pair with piping hot tomato soup. To add your own flavour, you can either add meat or tofu chunks and spice it up with amazing Chinese flavours.

Ingredients needed

-800-gram Chinese Noodles

-half cup Noodles

-one cup bean

-One tablespoon garlic

-two teaspoon tomato ketchup

-two pinches salt

-one cup refined oil

-half teaspoon sugar

-half cup cabbage

- half cup capsicum (Green pepper)

-three fourth cup spring onions

-two teaspoon green chilli sauce

-one pinch msg

-one tablespoon lemon juice

- one handful coriander leaves

-one teaspoon black pepper

For Garnishing

- 6 pieces raw peanuts.

Cooking procedure

How to make the crispy Chinese noodles chat recipe

First step

Boil the noodles

To make this recipe, you need to add salt and oil to the noodles. Add them to boiling hot water and cook for a minute. Once done, strain and wash the boiled noodles under cold running water and keep aside.

Second step

Fry the noodles

Heat the oil in an deep frying pan. Fry the noodles until crispy, in batches and remove, drain excess oil and transfer to a plate.

Third step

Sauteing the vegetables

Heat 2 tablespoon oil in another pan, add the chopped vegetables(cabbage, carrot, capsicum and beans), garlic and saute for a minute. Then add salt, sugar, Chinese salt, pepper powder and mix well. Remove and add lemon juice

Fourth step

Add some flavor

Stir once and spread over the noodles. Add the chilli sauce and tomato sauce on the top.

Fifth step

For Garnishing

Garnish it with spring onions, coriander leaves and peanuts. Serve at once.