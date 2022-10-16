Malpua: A Sweet Recipe Made During Diwali

Malpua is a traditional Sweet, which is very popular in the Odisha State, this sweet is prepared during festivals. This sweet is also served as a Morning food to Lord Jagnath in his temple. This recipe similar to pancake and it is also made during varied other festivals in the Indian households. Malpua is very simple recipe, which is easy to prepare using the simple ingredients.



Cooking times: About an hour Recipe serving : 4

Ingredients Needed to Prepare Malpua Batter

• One cup of Flour

• One cup Khoya, grated

• One and half cup warm water (about 60 to 70 degrees)

For the Malpua



• 10 Pista (cut into thin pieces) blanched

• 8 almonds (cut into thin pieces) blanched

• Few saffron

• 6 tbsp ghee

• 4 cups sugar syrup

How to Make Malpua?

First step would be preparation of Malpua Batter

-Mix the water as well as flour in order to form a very smooth lump less batter

-Next step mix the Khoya along with water together, so that one can form a thick bater

-mix the Khoya as well as flour batter together to form a lump-less smooth batter of thick consistency.

Preparation of Malpua

Firstly, melt the ghee in a pan and then start cooking on a low heat for some time.

Then you must add khoya as well as flour batter one tablespoon in a circular motion in the center of the Pan of the ghee

Put some more spoonful circular structures around the center of the pan of ghee. Then turn over the malpuas and then cook again.

Ensure you cook for a while til the malpua's edges begin to get red.

After this, dip the malpuas in a sugar syrup

After a while you must take out the malpua's from the sugar syrup and then layer them in a plate.

Garnish them with almonds, pistachio and saffron.