National Mango Day 2023: Mango drink recipes to satisfy your tropical cravings

National Mango Day is here to celebrate the delicious, tropical goodness of one of the most popular fruits: the mango! Known as the 'King of Fruits', mangoes are not only delicious on their own, but are also the perfect ingredient in a wide range of refreshing and delicious drinks. The day celebrates the rich history and creative ways in which mangoes are consumed around the world. From exotic mango liqueurs to juicy, flavourful concoctions, prepare to immerse yourself in the sweet tropical essence of your special day. So, grab your glasses and let's toast National Mango Day with a mix of delicious and delicious mango drinks!Here are a few mango drink ideas to satisfy your tropical cravings:

1. Classic Mango Lassi:

Ingredients

• 1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

• 1 cup plain yogurt

• 1/2 cup milk

• 2 tablespoons honey or sugar (adjust to taste)

• A pinch of ground cardamom (optional)

• Ice cubes

Instructions:Blend the diced mango, yogurt, milk, honey or sugar, and cardamom (if using) until smooth. Add ice cubes and blend again until frothy. Serve chilled.

2. Mango Smoothie:

Ingredients:

• 2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

• 1 cup orange juice

• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

• 1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup (adjust to taste)

• Ice cubes

Instructions: Blend the diced mangoes, orange juice, Greek yogurt, and honey or agave syrup until well combined and smooth. Add ice cubes and blend again until the smoothie reaches the desired consistency. Pour into glasses and enjoy!

3. Tropical Mango Coconut Water Refresher:

Ingredients:



• 1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

• 1 cup coconut water

• 1/2 lime, juiced

• 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, adjust to taste)

• Ice cubes

• Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:In a blender, combine the diced mango, coconut water, lime juice, and honey or maple syrup (if using). Blend until smooth. Add ice cubes and blend again until well mixed. Pour into glasses, garnish with fresh mint leaves, and serve chilled.

4. Sparkling Mango Iced Tea:

Ingredients:

• 2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

• 2 cups brewed black tea, cooled

• 1 cup sparkling water

• 1 tablespoon honey or sugar (adjust to taste)

• Ice cubes

• Lemon slices for garnish (optional)

Instructions:Blend the diced mangoes with a small amount of water until smooth. In a pitcher, combine the mango puree, brewed black tea, sparkling water, and honey or sugar. Stir until well mixed. Add ice cubes and lemon slices for extra flavor. Chill in the refrigerator before serving.

5. Mango Mojito Mocktail:

Ingredients:

• 1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

• 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

• 1 lime, juiced

• 1 tablespoon agave syrup or sugar (adjust to taste)

• Club soda

• Ice cubes

• Lime wedges and mint sprigs for garnish

Instructions: In a glass, muddle the diced mango and fresh mint leaves with a muddler or the back of a spoon. Add lime juice and agave syrup or sugar, and stir well. Fill the glass with ice cubes and top it off with club soda. Garnish with lime wedges and mint sprigs. Enjoy your mango mojito mocktail!

These mango drink recipes are not only delicious but also a perfect way to quench your tropical cravings and stay refreshed during hot summer days!