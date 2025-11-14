Orlo: Where tradition meets togetherness

Hyderabad: Orlo, The Indian Cuisine Restaurant, is a heartfelt celebration of the great Indian family table — the kind where food is plentiful, stories stretch across the meal, and someone is always urging you to have “just a little more.” Designed as an intimate, welcoming space, Orlo embodies the essence of Indian hospitality, offering flavours that feel familiar and service that feels personal.

Orlo brings people together over regional Indian cuisines, creating a dining space where diversity, conversation, and connection thrive. Located on 3rd floor, R Quad, near Inorbit Mall Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Rooted in traditional techniques and authentic ingredients, the kitchen focuses on soulful flavours rather than embellishment — food that tastes like it’s made with both skill and sincerity.

Vibrant by nature

Bold, colourful, and alive with texture, Orlo’s plates reflect the rhythm of India itself — joyful, spirited, and brimming with flavour.

A restaurant with two souls

Orlo shifts beautifully between day and night, offering two distinct dining experiences.

By day: The urban mess reimagined

Lunch at Orlo is all about comfort, abundance, and speed — a vibrant mess-style meal with rotating weekly cuisines from across India. A typical thali can include: Rajasthani gatte ki sabzi, kadhi, Fresh salads, Cooling raita, Crispy,papad, Homestyle,aloo pyaaz ki sabzi, Butter chicken, Mutton delicacies, Prawn and selection of fresh parathas…and plenty more. With new dishes each week, lunchtime remains dynamic yet rooted in familiarity.

By night: Highballs, heritage, and hyderabad views

As evening falls, Orlo transforms into an elegant à la carte destination with a lively highball bar. Overlooking the Cable Bridge and Durgam Cheruvu, it’s a natural choice for relaxed sundowners or spirited late-night gatherings.

The bar menu celebrates nostalgia — drawing from thekas, paan-shop sodas, and banta bottles. Drinks made with regional spirits and fizzy homemade mixers offer a playful, thoroughly Indian twist.

Drinks, desserts & the homely touch

Orlo’s beverages — both spirited and alcohol-free — lean into the same comforting ethos as its food. Each drink strikes a balance between creativity and familiarity, making it ideal for family gatherings and leisurely conversations.

The dessert menu is especially worth exploring. With sweet treats crafted to evoke the warmth of home, these must-try options offer the perfect final note to the family-style experience — indulgent yet deeply comforting.

The founders behind the vision

The heart of Orlo lies in the people who imagined it.

Vickas Passary, founder of Vikksit Hospitality, believes restaurants are cultural spaces that bring communities together. Known for his passion and attention to detail, Vickas has created some of the city’s most memorable dining experiences, including MOB (India’s only Belgian beer house), Little Italy, and So. The Sky Kitchen. With his wife Vinita Passary, he also co-founded Translate | Ikat India, a handwoven clothing brand preserving the art of Ikat, and Anonym, a boutique celebrating unconventional Indian design.

Ashwini Maisekar, a Chartered Accountant turned hospitality entrepreneur, brings structure, empathy, and a people-first approach to Orlo. Her transition from investment banking and fund management highlights her desire to build warm, community-driven spaces.

Kshitij Bhuraria, trained at IHM Mumbai and GBC Toronto, carries experience from The Taj Mahal Palace, Café Coffee Day, Swiss Chalet, and Pickle Barrel. His global perspective and youthful energy help shape guest experiences that feel genuine and memorable.

Dhruv Agarwal, with a background in investment banking and private equity, brings entrepreneurial insight and a passion for meaningful, human-centric experiences. His vision helps craft spaces that foster connection and lasting memories.

A taste of home, elevated

Whether you visit for a hearty midday thali, a breezy sundowner, a nostalgic highball, or a comforting dessert, Orlo invites you to slow down, share, savour, and return. It’s hospitality that feels like home — enriched with warmth, generosity, and a little everyday magic.