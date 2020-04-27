Palak Chana Dal: Rule Out Your Monday Blues With This Tasty Dal Recipe

Palak Chana Dal: Generally, Monday seems to be boring… After having fun on Sunday, many feel to have something tasty. As Sunday goes with a heavy meal, one needs to balance their menu on Monday to own a healthy lifestyle.

We Hans India have come up with the healthy yet tasty dal 'Palak Chana Dal' recipe for all our readers… This dish can be easily made in minutes and served hot along with your white rice!

Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe…

Ingredients Needed

• 3/4 cup chopped spinach (palak)

• 1/2 cup soaked and drained chana dal (split Bengal gram)

• salt to taste

• 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

• 6 to 7 curry leaves

• 1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

• 1 slit green chilli

• 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

• 1 tsp grated jaggery

• 1/4 tsp chilli powder

Process

• The process is simple… Add salt, turmeric and ¾ cup of water to chana dal and pressure cook it for 2 whistles. Then let the steam escape from the cooker…

• Take a pan and heat oil… Then goes mustard seeds, curry leaves and asafetida. Let the seeds crackle and then goes green chilies, onions. After the onions turn golden brown then sprinkle a few water droplets on the onions.

• You need to dry roast the onions and chillies and do it sprinkling water in intervals.

• Then goes the cooked dal… Mix well and add jaggery, chilli powder and salt as needed. Mix them well and add ½ cup of water… Leave it for 5 minutes on a medium flame and allow it to cook well.

• That's it! The hot and sweet 'Palak Chana Dal' is ready to hit your tummies!!!

One can have it happily with white rice and chapatti as well…