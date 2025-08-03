Friendship Day Movie Marathon: 7 Films That Celebrate Dosti, Drama and Doing Life Together

Here’s a list of 7 films, classic, cult, and full-on entertaining, that you must add to your Friendship Day movie marathon:

1. Dil Chahta Hai

Watch on: Netflix

The ultimate modern-day ode to friendship. It follows the lives of three best friends — Akash, Sameer, and Sid — who are inseparable during their carefree college days, but begin to drift apart as life, love, and responsibilities take over. What makes the film truly special is how it captures the highs and lows of real friendships — moments of laughter, misunderstandings, growing pains, and heartfelt reunions. Dil Chahta Hai beautifully reminds us that no matter how far we go or how much we change, true friendships always find their way back.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Watch on: Multiple Platforms

The ultimate road trip movie that reminds us why old friends, shared adventures, and honest conversations are everything. When Kabir, Imran, and Arjun set off on a trip across Spain, it starts as a fun getaway but soon turns into a journey of letting go, facing fears, and reconnecting with themselves and each other. Packed with laughter, fights, bucket-list moments, and late-night confessions, this film perfectly captures how the best kind of friendships are the ones that help you grow, even when life pulls you in different directions.

3. Umbarro

Watch on: ShemarooMe

Umbbaro follows the journey of seven women who step out of their traditional lives to take their first international trip to London. Along the way, they face cultural differences, inner inhibitions and the weight of societal expectations. But what truly carries them forward is their deep bond with one another. Through shared struggles, laughter, and moments of vulnerability, their friendship becomes their biggest strength. Umbbaro is a heartening reminder that when women lift each other up, they can cross not just borders, but boundaries within themselves.

4. Sholay

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

An all-time classic that defines friendship in Indian cinema. At the heart of this action-packed drama is the unbreakable bond between Jai and Veeru, two fearless, fun-loving outlaws whose friendship stands tall through danger, sacrifice, and loss. Whether it’s their playful banter, musical camaraderie, or their willingness to risk everything for each other, Jai and Veeru’s dosti has become iconic over generations. Sholay reminds us that true friendship isn’t just about good times, it’s about standing by each other when it matters the most.

5. Golmaal 3

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube-Shemaroo Movies

The film revolves around two rival groups of quirky siblings, constantly at war with each other. But when fate brings them under the same roof thanks to their parents’ past, their battles turn even more hilarious and heartfelt. Amidst the slapstick humour, what stands out is how these mismatched characters eventually learn to accept, support, and stand up for one another. And isn’t that what friendship is all about?

6. RRR

Watch on: Netflix

An action-packed epic that also delivers one of the most powerful portrayals of friendship on screen. Set during British rule, it follows the unlikely bond between two revolutionaries, Rama and Bheem, who meet as strangers but become inseparable, unaware that their missions are destined to clash. Their friendship, full of trust, laughter, and sacrifices, forms the emotional core of the film, reminding us that true friends stand by each other even when the world turns against them.

7. Aachari Baa

Watch on: Jiohotstar

A heartwarming tale that beautifully captures the unexpected friendship between a 65-year-old widow, Jaishnavi, and a dog named Jenny. When Jaishnavi is invited to Mumbai by her son and left in charge of their pet while the family goes on vacation, what starts as a reluctant arrangement slowly transforms into a deep, emotional bond. Through her growing connection with Jenny, Jaishnavi not only finds comfort and companionship but also rediscovers her sense of purpose. Aachari Baa is a gentle reminder that friendship can come in the most unexpected forms.

So, this Friendship Day gather your gang, get your snacks in place, and hit play on these feel-good films. Because dosti, drama, and great stories never go out of style.