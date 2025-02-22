Gaurav Gupta’s Dubai-Inspired Couture

As a leading couturier known for merging indigenous Indian designs and embellishing techniques with his idea of the future, Gaurav Gupta mirrors the ethos of Dubai as a futuristic destination, rooted in culture

Mumbai February 2025: Visit Dubai has partnered with renowned Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta to unveil a unique capsule collection that celebrates the deep cultural ties between India and Dubai. The exclusive collection was revealed at an elegant soiree at Gaurav Gupta’s flagship store in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, on 15 February.

This collaboration serves as a powerful cultural bridge between India and Dubai, reflecting a shared heritage and creativity through fashion. The capsule collection merges tradition and innovation, drawing inspiration from Dubai’s rich cultural tapestry, architectural grandeur, modern design and dynamic landscape.

Dubai has long been a second home for Indian designers and fashion enthusiasts, and as the city cements its place on the global fashion map, this partnership underscores its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering cross-border collaborations. By partnering with a visionary like Gaurav Gupta, Dubai continues to amplify its reputation as a city that celebrates creativity, diversity, and global connections.

One of India’s most influential couturiers, Gaurav Gupta’s designs are known for blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with a futuristic aesthetic. His work mirrors Dubai’s ethos of blending the past with the future, with the city’s heritage and ambition reflected in his transformative couture.

Gaurav Gupta said: “Creating this capsule collection was a meditative process, an exploration of form, movement, and the essence of Dubai’s identity. Every stitch, every sculpted detail, carries the energy of a city that thrives on transformation and grandeur, much like our designs. Dubai has always been a place where the impossible becomes reality, and we wanted this capsule collection to embody that audacity – to be a meeting point between history and the future, between craftsmanship and innovation.”

The capsule collection is a stunning tribute to Dubai’s unique spirit, reimagining the city’s iconic blend of heritage and modernity. It features five bespoke designs, each drawing inspiration from a different aspect of Dubai’s landscapes and culture. The Silver Pearl Gown, with its metallic silver breastplate and abstract embroidery, evokes the arches of the historic districts and the fluidity of water reflections around Dubai Creek. The Sculptural Pearl Gown, defined by cascading arches, channels the golden dunes of Dubai’s desert. The Celestial Sculpted Cascaded Gown, adorned with more than 2,000 crystals, is inspired by the sunlight on the rugged mountains of Hatta and the evocative beauty of Al Seef. The Wave-Sculpted Sand Gown, featuring moondust embroidery and wave-like sculpting, reflects the interplay of sunlight and shadow in Hatta’s mystical terrains.

This collaboration highlights Dubai’s dedication to innovation, craftsmanship, and luxury fashion. It signals the city’s continued growth as a key destination for global designers and brands, and sets the stage for future designer partnerships that will further elevate Dubai’s stature as a forward-thinking fashion capital.

Bader Ali Habib, Director of Proximity Markets at Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), said: “The collaboration with Indian designer Gaurav Gupta celebrates the shared cultural heritage and ties between Dubai and India, expressed through the medium of fashion and style. India is a key priority market for Dubai and this partnership strengthens creative connections and reinforces Dubai’s position as a premium lifestyle destination. It demonstrates the commitment to shaping Dubai as a progressive, sustainable fashion hub where tradition and innovation converge, driving global trends and setting standards for the future of fashion.”

After its successful debut at Gaurav Gupta’s couture showroom in Mumbai, the Dubai-inspired capsule collection is now available on order, followed by select Gaurav Gupta stores across India. The collection will also be available online with a price-on-request option.