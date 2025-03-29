Gudi Padwa 2025: Date, Significance, Muhurat, and Celebrations of the Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa, the festival marking the Hindu New Year, will be observed on March 30, 2025. It is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra. According to the Vedic calendar:

Pratipada Tithi Starts: March 29 at 04:27 PM

March 29 at 04:27 PM Pratipada Tithi Ends: March 30 at 12:49 PM

March 30 at 12:49 PM Shubh Yoga: Until 5:54 PM on March 30

Until 5:54 PM on March 30 Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga: From 4:35 PM on March 30 to 6:12 AM on March 31

From 4:35 PM on March 30 to 6:12 AM on March 31 Panchak Kaal: 6:13 AM to 4:35 PM on March 30

Historical and Mythological Significance

Gudi Padwa holds great cultural and spiritual importance. According to Hindu mythology, the festival is believed to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. The people of Ayodhya hoisted decorated flags, or Gudis, to celebrate his homecoming, symbolizing victory and prosperity.

In Maharashtra, the festival is linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, enhancing its historical significance. The hoisting of the Gudi represents good fortune and the triumph of righteousness.

How is Gudi Padwa Celebrated?

Hoisting of the Gudi

One of the most prominent customs is the raising of the Gudi, a decorated bamboo pole with a silk cloth (often yellow or orange), a silver or copper pot, and mango leaves. This is placed outside homes as a symbol of victory and good fortune.

Traditional Rituals and Offerings

People begin their day with a ceremonial bath, followed by pujas to seek divine blessings. A mixture of neem leaves, tamarind, jaggery, and salt is consumed, symbolizing life’s balance between sweetness and bitterness.

Festive Delicacies

Special dishes like puran poli, shrikhand, and other sweets are prepared and shared with family and friends.

Cultural Celebrations

The festival is marked by processions, dance, music, and community feasts. In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, similar celebrations take place under different names like Ugadi or Yugadi, while Sindhi Hindus observe Cheti Chand.

Gudi Padwa is a festival of new beginnings, prosperity, and cultural vibrance. With deep historical and mythological roots, it is celebrated with enthusiasm, bringing families together to welcome the New Year with positivity and joy.