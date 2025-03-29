Live
- 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' actress Nyrraa M Banerji pens a heartfelt message for fans
- Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, police intensify investigation
- Cook's son secures second position in Bihar's 10th board exam
- MP: Farmers in Shajapur benefiting from PM-KISAN, praise PM Modi’s govt
- Centre slams X for ‘censorship portal’ claim, defends Sahyog in Karnataka HC
- 3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Manipur, no casualties reported
- Placement Season at Anant National University Kicks Off on a Promising Note, More Than 55 Reputed Companies Participate
- The Festival of Winnings is Back on Parimatch: 2X Porsche Cayennes and Other Grand Prizes Await
- After Ranveer Allahbadia, Comedian Swati Sachdeva Faces Backlash for ‘Vulgar’ Joke
- Coke Studio Bharat Drops ‘Holo Lolo’, A Modern Take on Assam’s Musical Heritage
Gudi Padwa 2025: Date, Significance, Muhurat, and Celebrations of the Marathi New Year
Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, is a festival that marks the onset of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra. It holds deep historical and mythological significance, symbolizing prosperity and new beginnings.
Gudi Padwa, the festival marking the Hindu New Year, will be observed on March 30, 2025. It is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra. According to the Vedic calendar:
- Pratipada Tithi Starts: March 29 at 04:27 PM
- Pratipada Tithi Ends: March 30 at 12:49 PM
- Shubh Yoga: Until 5:54 PM on March 30
- Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga: From 4:35 PM on March 30 to 6:12 AM on March 31
- Panchak Kaal: 6:13 AM to 4:35 PM on March 30
Historical and Mythological Significance
Gudi Padwa holds great cultural and spiritual importance. According to Hindu mythology, the festival is believed to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. The people of Ayodhya hoisted decorated flags, or Gudis, to celebrate his homecoming, symbolizing victory and prosperity.
In Maharashtra, the festival is linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, enhancing its historical significance. The hoisting of the Gudi represents good fortune and the triumph of righteousness.
How is Gudi Padwa Celebrated?
Hoisting of the Gudi
One of the most prominent customs is the raising of the Gudi, a decorated bamboo pole with a silk cloth (often yellow or orange), a silver or copper pot, and mango leaves. This is placed outside homes as a symbol of victory and good fortune.
Traditional Rituals and Offerings
People begin their day with a ceremonial bath, followed by pujas to seek divine blessings. A mixture of neem leaves, tamarind, jaggery, and salt is consumed, symbolizing life’s balance between sweetness and bitterness.
Festive Delicacies
Special dishes like puran poli, shrikhand, and other sweets are prepared and shared with family and friends.
Cultural Celebrations
The festival is marked by processions, dance, music, and community feasts. In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, similar celebrations take place under different names like Ugadi or Yugadi, while Sindhi Hindus observe Cheti Chand.
Gudi Padwa is a festival of new beginnings, prosperity, and cultural vibrance. With deep historical and mythological roots, it is celebrated with enthusiasm, bringing families together to welcome the New Year with positivity and joy.