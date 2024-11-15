Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date, Time, Significance, and Celebrations

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Parv, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Observed globally by the Sikh community, the festival is celebrated with immense devotion and reverence, emphasizing the teachings and life of Guru Nanak. Following the Nanakshahi calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the full moon day of Kartik month, which aligns with November in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, this auspicious day will be celebrated on Friday, November 15.

When is Gurpurab? Date and Timings

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on Kartik Poornima, the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually occurs in November. For 2024, Gurpurab will be celebrated as Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 555th birth anniversary on Friday, November 15. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 6:19 AM on November 15 and concludes at 2:58 AM on November 16, providing devotees with an entire day for rituals and celebrations.

Historical Background and Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Talwandi (present-day Nankana Sahib in Pakistan). He is remembered for his profound teachings, which emphasized equality, compassion, and selfless service. Guru Nanak's spiritual messages form the foundation of Sikhism, and he also composed 974 hymns, which are central to the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture. His legacy continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Key Rituals of Guru Nanak Jayanti

1. Nagar Kirtans: Sikhs participate in vibrant processions, known as nagar kirtans, where devotees sing hymns and carry the Guru Granth Sahib through streets in a symbolic display of unity and devotion.

2. Akhand Path: A continuous, uninterrupted reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, called the Akhand Path, is conducted in Gurdwaras in honor of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

3. Langar Seva: Community kitchens serve free meals to all, symbolizing the principles of equality and charity that Guru Nanak advocated.

4. Gurbani Recitation and Ardas: Devotional songs (Gurbani), prayers, and the ardas (Sikh prayer) express gratitude and seek blessings for all.

5. Kar Sewa: Voluntary service or karsewa is encouraged, promoting the values of humility and selflessness upheld by Guru Nanak.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings and life, emphasizing love, equality, and unity. From grand processions to free community meals, Sikhs around the world honor his legacy and continue to share his timeless wisdom.