Live
- WhatsApp to Limit Messages to Unknown Contacts in Bid to Curb Spam
- Teaching hearts and minds: The case for emotional intelligence in schools
- Punjab: Major Train Accident Averted After Fire in Garib Rath Express
- New body takes charge of Food Processing Federation
- 100-day plan to change lives of fisherfolk: Pawan
- Gold glitters on Dhanteras despite huge price surge
- Health minister decries Jagan’s falsehoods on PPP
- Elon Musk says X to scrap heuristic: How Grok AI will screen 100M+ posts and videos to personalise feeds
- Paddy procurement process must be conducted efficiently: Collector
- Aadi Srinivas distributes over 200 temple bulls to farmers
Happy Dhanteras 2025: Spread Prosperity, Positivity, and Joy with Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, and Messages
Celebrate Dhanteras 2025 with love and light by sharing warm wishes, inspiring quotes, and festive messages to spread prosperity and happiness
Happy Dhanteras! The auspicious festival of Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, symbolising wealth, good fortune, and new beginnings. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on October 18, and people across India will celebrate the occasion with joy, devotion, and grandeur.
The word Dhanteras originates from two Sanskrit words—Dhan, meaning wealth, and Teras, referring to the thirteenth day of the lunar month. It is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and well-being.
Significance and Celebrations of Dhanteras
On this auspicious day, people clean and decorate their homes, light earthen lamps, and purchase gold, silver, or utensils—symbolic acts believed to invite abundance. Families come together to perform Lakshmi Puja, pray for good fortune, and begin Diwali festivities with devotion and hope.
Beyond wealth, Dhanteras also celebrates health, happiness, and positivity, reminding us to embrace gratitude and harmony in life.
Heartfelt Dhanteras 2025 Wishes
- Wishing you a Happy Dhanteras filled with peace, prosperity, and health. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your life with abundance.
- On this auspicious day, may your home shine with diyas of happiness and your life glow with success.
- Happy Dhanteras 2025! May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring you endless joy, prosperity, and peace.
- Let the light of Dhanteras inspire new beginnings and brighten every corner of your life.
- Wishing you wealth, wisdom, and wellness this Dhanteras and always.
Inspirational Dhanteras Quotes
- “May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with prosperity, health, and happiness on Dhanteras and beyond.”
- “The light of Dhanteras dispels darkness and guides us toward abundance and positivity.”
- “True wealth lies not only in gold but in love, peace, and gratitude.”
- “On this Dhanteras, invest in happiness and kindness—they yield the best returns.”
- “Dhanteras reminds us that prosperity flows where faith and effort meet.”
Dhanteras Messages to Share with Loved Ones
- May this Dhanteras bring you new opportunities and countless blessings. Celebrate with joy and positivity!
- Light up your life with diyas of happiness and invite good fortune home. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
- Wishing you a Dhanteras as radiant as gold and as peaceful as the evening lamp glow.
- May Goddess Lakshmi fill your heart and home with love, light, and prosperity.
- Let this festival mark the beginning of a year full of health, happiness, and success.
WhatsApp and Facebook Status for Dhanteras 2025
- May the light of Dhanteras illuminate your life with joy and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
- Let Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and wisdom. Shine bright this Dhanteras!
- Wishing everyone a prosperous Dhanteras filled with gold, good health, and glory.
- Celebrate Dhanteras with gratitude, light, and love. Prosper always!
- On this sacred day, let positivity bloom and fortune smile upon you. Happy Dhanteras!