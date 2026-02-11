‘Pedal for Freedom’ rally concludes

Rajamahendravaram: A cycle rally titled ‘Pedal for Freedom’, aimed at creating awareness on key social issues among youth, was organised under the leadership of Dr Ramachandra RK, Principal of Government College, Rajahmundry, in association with the District Eagle Force and Red Rope NGO.

The rally began in Vijayawada and concluded in Visakhapatnam after covering nearly 600 kilometres. Fifteen students participated in the journey, cycling under the guidance of Red Rope organiser Chrysolyte.

Addressing the students, Chrysolyte said that choosing good friends in life plays a vital role in shaping one’s future. Dr Ramachandra RK encouraged the participants to put the awareness they gained into practice and strive for higher goals in life.

Eagle Team CI PV Surya Mohan advised students to be cautious in their choices and associate with people who support positive paths. NDPS Inspector Bala Shauri appreciated the initiative and said that responsible youth are essential for the nation’s progress.

After completing the Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam leg, the Eagle Team CI continued the cycle rally to SKVT College, where awareness was also created among students under the leadership of Principal Dr Tirupanyam.