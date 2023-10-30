Happy Halloween 2023: My best wishes, messages, greetings and phrases

Halloween is right around the corner and people are spending days discussing costumes, carving pumpkins, and making decorations. A big part of the Halloween festivities also involves sending wishes to friends and family. Although it is not a formality to send wishes, it is undoubtedly one of the most pleasant moments of the day.

Halloween is celebrated each year on October 31, a tradition that originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. During Samhain, people wore various costumes and lit bonfires to protect themselves from ghosts.

According to the History, “In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honour all saints. Soon, All Saints' Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The night before was known as All Hallows Eve and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities such as trick-or-treating, lantern carving, festive gatherings, dressing up in costumes, and eating treats.”

As Halloween 2023 knocks on the door, here are some interesting wishes you can send to your friends and family.

"I hope your house is the spookiest in the neighbourhood and your costume is talked about for years to come."

“I wish you a pale moon, a cold breeze, a mysterious rustle and everything that will make you have an exciting Halloween!”

“I'm excited to see you tonight for the Halloween party! Will you arrive on a broom, a coffin or a Batmobile?”

"Pumpkins are burning, I hope your Halloween is amazing!"

"May the spirits of Halloween make all your spooky wishes come true."

"I've bewitched you with a tremendously fun and howling Halloween night."

“Pumpkins are carved, ghosts are seen, the time has come, happy Halloween!”

“You light up my life like a candle in a pumpkin. Happy Halloween!"

"Happy Halloween! Good luck outwitting all the axe murderers, swamp creatures, and vengeful ghosts."

"I hope you don't have a ton of candy tonight."