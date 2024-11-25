Hari Chandana’s Green Initiatives: Transforming Hyderabad for a better Future

Hyderabad is a city known for its tech culture and rich heritage. But do you know that in recent years, it has also emerged as one of the leaders in sustainable waste management? Leading this brilliant transformation is Hari Chandana Dasari, a pioneering civil servant known for her creative solutions in urban waste management, setting a new standard in India. She played a key role in bringing the Green Revolution to Hyderabad, and her efforts have helped make the city eco-friendly and more sustainable.

Early Life and Career Milestones

Hari Chandana was born and raised in Hyderabad and her academic journey began at St. Ann's College, where she pursued a bachelor's degree in Economics, Political Science, and Public Administration. She further earned her master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Hyderabad and completed her Post Graduation in Economics from the prestigious London School of Economics.

Hari Chandana’s role model was her father who was also an IAS officer. She always dreamt of serving the society and her nation. She was so determined to become an IAS that she left her reputed job in London where she worked with the World Bank and BP Shell. That’s when her journey began and she cracked her UPSC exam in her second attempt in the year 2010.

Her career includes impactful roles as Assistant Collector in Vishakhapatnam, Sub-Collector in Vijayawada, and Zonal Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Green Revolution in Hyderabad by Hari Chandana

Plastic poses significant hazards to the environment and human health. Improper disposal clogs waterways, increases flooding risks, and endangers aquatic life. We as citizens aren’t really doing much about this. But there are people like Hari Chandana who is tirelessly working to tackle this problem and make India a greener and better place.

From the year 2014 to 2020, she led many green projects in Hyderabad which included, promoting the usage of recycled plastics for footpaths, street furniture and art installations. She created India’s first ever pet park for dogs. She also introduced the concept of community fridges, where surplus food is collected and distributed to those in need, reducing food waste and hunger.

Paving the way for better Waste Management

Hari Chandana’s aim was to bring a change in the waste management system of our country. She joined hands with various eco-friendly organizations like Bamboo House India to bring her vision into reality. She made her vision into reality by creating pavements made from recycled plastics to building an entire office from plastic bottles and bamboo.

Another waste-to-resource initiative led by Hari Chandana includes Bio-waste composting where community composting units are used to convert organic waste into high-quality compost. This eco-friendly initiative not only reduces landfill usage but also provides an affordable solution for urban farming and gardening enthusiasts.

Urban Sustainability Project by Hari Chandana

Lake Restoration Projects - Hari Chandana Dasari has been instrumental in the restoration and rejuvenation of urban lakes, particularly in Hyderabad. Her initiatives have combined innovative technologies with community engagement to transform neglected water bodies into vibrant ecosystems. Under her leadership, Durgam Cheruvu, which was once polluted and neglected, was revitalized into a clean lake.

Community Engagement - One of the most unique things about her working style is her focus on involving citizens and communities. Be it the lake restoration project or clean up drives, she made sure that the locals were involved in every project. This idea of involving the community is a critical factor in ensuring the sustainability of urban ecosystems.

Innovative techniques – Hari Chandana was using technology in the best possible way. She introduced technologies such as water aerators using nano-bubbles to improve dissolved oxygen levels and deployed robotic drones for maintenance of remote areas. Floating rafts with aquatic plants were used for natural filtration, aiding habitat restoration.

Setting up decentralized Waste Processing Units- Under the leadership of Hari Chandana small-scale processing units were set up in various parts of the city, due to which the burden on large landfills is reduced significantly. These units are integral to making Hyderabad a green city.

Hari Chandana’s effort in making Hyderabad a greener city shows the power of environmental leadership. While her journey so far has been widely successful, it wasn’t as easy as seen. She too had to face many hurdles. Lack of awareness was one main problem. However, Hari Chandana made sure to educate people about the importance of segregating waste and eco-friendly practices.

This Green Revolution, led by Hari Chandana, sets a benchmark for cities worldwide, proving that a sustainable future is achievable when vision meets action.