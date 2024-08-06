Hariyali Teej 2024: How to Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Hariyali Teej, celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, holds immense significance for married women in Sanatan Dharma. This festival is detailed in various religious texts and is observed with great devotion. By fasting on this day, it is believed that married women are blessed with the long life of their husbands, while unmarried women find their ideal partners. Additionally, the observance of this fast is said to bring numerous forms of happiness and lead to early marriage.

Historical and Mythological Background

According to mythology, Goddess Parvati undertook a long penance to make Lord Shiva her husband. Her penance was accepted by Lord Shiva on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This day is thus marked by married women fasting for the long life of their husbands and unmarried girls fasting to find their desired grooms. Observing this fast is believed to enhance happiness and prosperity in life, making Hariyali Teej a significant festival in Sanatan Dharma.

Preparations for Worship

On the day of Hariyali Teej, observances begin early in the morning during the Brahma Muhurta, an auspicious time for spiritual activities. Devotees take a ritualistic bath and prepare to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. A clean and sacred space is set up for the worship, often decorated with flowers and other items of significance.

Worship Ceremony

The worship ceremony involves several steps:

1. Prayers and Offerings: Devotees offer prayers, flowers, and other offerings to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Incense and lamps are lit to create a serene and reverent atmosphere.

2. Storytelling: Devotees recite or listen to the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, which narrates the deep devotion and penance undertaken by Goddess Parvati to win the love and acceptance of Lord Shiva as her husband.

3. Chanting Mantras: Devotees chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. These mantras are believed to be powerful and infallible, capable of invoking the deities’ blessings. For unmarried women, the mantras to chant include:

o OM UMAMAHESHWARABHYAM NAMAH

o OM GAURAYA NAMAH

o OM PARVATYAI NAMAH

Hariyali Teej is a festival of great spiritual significance, especially for women in Sanatan Dharma. By observing the fast and performing the worship rituals, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a prosperous and happy life.