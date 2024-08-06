Live
- Kusha Kapila reveals 'natural camaraderie' with 'Life Hill Gayi' co-stars
- 'Can Muslim girl marry after attaining puberty', Centre seeks SC's priority adjudication
- Issue public apology using your own funds, SC tells IMA chief
- India vs Srilanka 3rd ODI: India gears up to make come back in the series
- Manish Tewari raises B'desh issue in LS, questions Centre on South Asia stability
- Be vigilant and exercise caution, India advises its citizens travelling to UK
- Prince Dhiman gets emotional as 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' to go off-air
- World Bank V-P Sangbu Kim vows to lessen global digital divide
- Two killed, one injured in lightning in Mongolia
- Paris Olympics 2024: Indian sailors fail to qualify for medal rounds, campaign ends
Just In
Hariyali Teej 2024: How to Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
Hariyali Teej, celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, holds immense significance for married women in Sanatan Dharma.
Hariyali Teej, celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, holds immense significance for married women in Sanatan Dharma. This festival is detailed in various religious texts and is observed with great devotion. By fasting on this day, it is believed that married women are blessed with the long life of their husbands, while unmarried women find their ideal partners. Additionally, the observance of this fast is said to bring numerous forms of happiness and lead to early marriage.
Historical and Mythological Background
According to mythology, Goddess Parvati undertook a long penance to make Lord Shiva her husband. Her penance was accepted by Lord Shiva on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This day is thus marked by married women fasting for the long life of their husbands and unmarried girls fasting to find their desired grooms. Observing this fast is believed to enhance happiness and prosperity in life, making Hariyali Teej a significant festival in Sanatan Dharma.
Preparations for Worship
On the day of Hariyali Teej, observances begin early in the morning during the Brahma Muhurta, an auspicious time for spiritual activities. Devotees take a ritualistic bath and prepare to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. A clean and sacred space is set up for the worship, often decorated with flowers and other items of significance.
Worship Ceremony
The worship ceremony involves several steps:
1. Prayers and Offerings: Devotees offer prayers, flowers, and other offerings to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Incense and lamps are lit to create a serene and reverent atmosphere.
2. Storytelling: Devotees recite or listen to the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, which narrates the deep devotion and penance undertaken by Goddess Parvati to win the love and acceptance of Lord Shiva as her husband.
3. Chanting Mantras: Devotees chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. These mantras are believed to be powerful and infallible, capable of invoking the deities’ blessings. For unmarried women, the mantras to chant include:
o OM UMAMAHESHWARABHYAM NAMAH
o OM GAURAYA NAMAH
o OM PARVATYAI NAMAH
Hariyali Teej is a festival of great spiritual significance, especially for women in Sanatan Dharma. By observing the fast and performing the worship rituals, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a prosperous and happy life.