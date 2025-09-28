20,000 Join Sudha Reddy Foundation's Pink Power Run 2.0 for Breast Cancer Awareness

The second edition of the Pink Power Run, organised by the Sudha Reddy Foundation, gathered an impressive 20,000 participants at Necklace Road, championing breast cancer awareness and the crucial need for early detection.

The event was inaugurated by the philanthropic Sudha Reddy, alongside Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of MEIL, Julia Morley, Chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, and tennis icon Leander Paes. The reigning Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, also attended, highlighting the global significance of the initiative through her charitable project, Opal for Her.

This year's event, themed ‘Stride & Shine’, featured a notable line-up of delegates including Miss World 2025 and representatives from several regions, along with homegrown stars like Miss India World Nandini Gupta and Nikita Porwal. It aimed to combine fitness, community spirit and social responsibility, putting Hyderabad at the forefront of health-conscious activism. Participants ranged from celebrities and influencers to elite runners, students, senior citizens, and even those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The event included a series of pre-cursor activities such as fitness workshops and survivor stories, designed to enhance engagement. Races were held in 10 km, 5 km and 3 km categories, culminating in an awards ceremony that acknowledged outstanding athletic performances, with significant cash prizes awarded to winners. Julia Morley received the Excellence in Mentorship Award 2025 for her dedication to the organisation and empowering others.

In the 10K Open category, Ankit Gupta triumphed in the men’s division with a time of 30:52, followed closely by Kamlakar Deshmukh and Shubham Sindhu. Seema Seema led the women’s division, finishing in 34:44, with Bharti Nain and Sonika Sonika following in second and third place.

Among the highlights in the 5K Open category, Harmanjot Singh clinched victory in the men’s division with a time of 14:25, while in the women’s division, Ankita Ankita finished first in 16:52.

Julia Morley emphasised the importance of collective efforts in raising awareness about breast cancer, stating, “Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women—early detection can save countless lives.”

Leander Paes added, "This initiative not only promotes physical fitness but also raises vital awareness about breast cancer. Every step contributes to a larger movement for change."

Sudha Reddy reflected on the event's significance, stating, "This initiative represents hope, resilience and unity in the battle against breast cancer. The Pink Power Run remains a powerful platform for raising awareness, fostering community engagement, and highlighting the importance of early detection."

An exciting announcement was made regarding the launch of Pink Power Run – Beyond Borders, set to debut in 2026. This ambitious initiative aims to connect millions across 140 countries with a 24-hour continental relay symbolically passing the baton worldwide, featuring participation from the seven continent queens of the Miss World Organisation.

The Pink Power Run continues its mission of uniting individuals in support of breast cancer awareness, having drawn together thousands of advocates since its inception.