Access Healthcare to Boost Workforce by over 1,500 People in the Next 2 Months

Access Healthcare, a premier provider of revenue cycle management, business process outsourcing, and IT services to the US healthcare sector, will recruit over 1,500 professionals in the next two months – September and October 2023.

This surge, representing approximately 6% of its workforce, is attributed to acquiring new clients and expanding several ongoing contracts.

The company is hiring across the board, with positions available for experienced callers, fresh graduates for call center roles, certified Medical Coders, professionals in Medical Billing, Finance and accounting, and roles in AI and automation. The company is also looking to hire for specialized roles such as DME subject matter experts, IP-DRG coders, and AI specialists for its automation initiatives. Job opportunities are available across the company’s Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Trivandrum centers. Comprehensive job details can be found on their website: www.accesshealthcare.com/careers.

Vardhman Jain, Founder and Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare, stated, "At Access Healthcare, our advanced technology solutions are the cornerstone of our value proposition. They drive efficiency, innovation, and, most importantly, client trust. This expansion underscores our commitment to leading the healthcare sector into a future defined by technological excellence."

Innovating Recruitment Processes: The Access Healthcare Jobs App

Access Healthcare has launched the Access Healthcare Jobs App to streamline the hiring process further. This dedicated platform remotely facilitates the entire recruitment journey, allowing candidates to register, upload documents, undergo screenings, and attend training sessions. With real-time notifications and digital offer letters, the app ensures a seamless and efficient hiring experience, making it easier for candidates across India to join the Access Healthcare family.

Expanding on growth and learning opportunities, Vardhman said, "At Access Healthcare, our technological advancements are a testament to our belief in human potential. We remain committed to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of meritocracy. Every hire is a strategic stakeholder in our vision, and our unwavering stance on equal opportunity defines our ethos. Our people get unprecedented opportunities to learn, develop, and grow their careers."

In recent developments, Access Healthcare inaugurated new centers in Noida and Pune, complementing their existing facilities in various cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune, Trivandrum, Manila (Philippines), Texas, and New Jersey.